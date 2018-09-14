Featured Trade AUDJPY recent rally stalled right below key short term resistance

The AUDJPY is now right below short-term inflection zone of 80.65/80 for a potential bearish reversal

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2018 1:11 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY (Fri 14 Sep)



Key elements

  • The recent push up of 213 pips from its 78.67 low printed on 08 Sep 2018 is now hovering right below a key short-term resistance of 80.65/80 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The former range support of a multi-month sideways configuration from 23 Mar/28 Jun 2018, the minor descending trendline from 31 Jul 2018 and close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 31 Jul 2018 high to 03 Sep 2018 low of 78.67 (see daily & 1 hour charts)
  • The daily RSI oscillator has reached a corresponding significance resistance at the 50 level without any prior clear bullish divergence signal coupled with the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator that has started to reverse down from an extreme overbought level of 91. These observations suggest that the recent upside momentum of price has eased and the AUD/JPY may resume its down move.
  • The intermediate support rests at 79.50 (the former minor swing highs of 07/11/12 Sep 2018 follow by the medium-term support of 78.50 which is defined by the lower boundary of the descending channel in place since 21 Sep 2017 high and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 80.65/80

Supports: 79.50 & 78.50

Next resistance: 81.75/82.05

Conclusion

The AUD/JPY may see a potential bearish reversal if the 80.65/80 key pivotal resistance is not surpassed to target the near-term/intermediate support at 79.50. A break/hourly close below 79.50 is likely to reinforce the start of another potential downleg towards the medium-term support of 78.50.

On the flipside, a clearance above 80.80 invalidates the bearish scenario to see a continuation of the corrective up move towards the next resistance at 81.75/82.05 (the congestion area of 24 Jul/28 Aug 2018).

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.