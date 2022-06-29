Fears of global slowdown continue to weigh on Copper and AUD/USD

With more manufacturing due out later in the week, traders need to watch Dr Copper to help gauge the health of the economy. If copper continues its move lower, watch for AUD/USD to move lower with it!

June 29, 2022 3:59 PM
downtrend chart

Yesterday’s release of the dismal German Gfk Consumer Confidence print and the US Central Bank Consumer Confidence print are still weighing on the collective minds of the markets.  The German number came in at -27.4 vs -26.2 in June, the lowest print ever.  The US Consumer Confidence print was 98.7 for June, down from 103.2 in May.  In addition, the 1-year inflation component was 8% vs 7.4% prior.  The poor confidence numbers, combined with the recent weaker than expected PMI data, has been weighing on Copper and the Aussie since the beginning of June.  Even better than expected Retail Sales data from Australia for May, released earlier today, couldn’t help AUD/USD!

What are economic indicators?

Commodity markets will be watching manufacturing data due out later in the week to determine if the world economy is still expecting a slowdown. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for July will be released tomorrow with an expectation of 50.5 vs 49.6 last. In addition, the US will release its ISM Manufacturing PMI for June, with expectations of 54.9 s 56.1 in May.  There will also be revisions to the S&P Global Manufacturing data for June, which were initially released last week.  It should be noted that the Australian print was better than expected, however that did little to help AUD/USD.

Copper has long been known as a barometer to gauge the health of the world economy.  Hence, it is nicknamed Dr. Copper. The industrial metal has been falling since March 7th when it reached a high of 5.037.  Since then, Copper has pulled back below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of March 2020 to the highs of March 7th.  It has also tested and held horizontal support dating to January 8th, 2021 near 3.740.  If the PMI data this week is worse than expected, Copper may continue to fall.  The next support level is the 50% retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe near 3.503.  However, notice the RSI is oversold and pointing higher, an indication that copper may be ready for a correction.  First resistance is at 3.942, then 4.034.

20220629 copper daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

What is copper trading and how to understand copper prices?

 

AUD/USD has a high positive correlation with copper on a daily timeframe.  The correlation coefficient between the 2 assets is currently +0.87.  Readings above +0.80 are considered strong.  AUD/USD has been moving lower since making a near-term high on April 5th at 0.7649.  The pair made a low near trendline support on May 12th at 0.6829 and bounced to the 50% retracement level from the April 5th highs to the May 12th lows.  However, the pair has since come off and is testing the May 12th lows.  If Copper breaks, AUD/USD is likely to follow.  If the pair breaks the May 12th lows, the next level of support is at a confluence of support near the downward sloping trendline and the 50% retracement level from the lows of March 2020 to the highs of April 5th.  Below there, horizontal support dating to March 2020 crosses at 0.6680.  However, if there is a better outlook on the economy and copper bounces, horizontal resistance crosses at 0.7069 and 0.7141.  Above there, price can move to the highs of June 3rd at 0.7283.

20220629 audusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Consumer confidence data and manufacturing PMI data has been weighing on both Copper and commodity currency pairs, such as AUD/USD.   With more manufacturing due out later in the week, traders need to watch Dr Copper to help gauge the health of the economy.  If copper continues its move lower, watch for AUD/USD to move lower with it!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex AUD USD Copper PMI

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.