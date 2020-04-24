﻿

Falling Japanese Sales

Japan is suffering from social distancing measures as Japanese Nationwide Department Sales fell 33.4%

Financial Analyst
April 24, 2020 4:08 AM
Financial Analyst

Falling Japanese Sales

As the other countries, Japan is suffering from social distancing measures as Japanese Nationwide Department Sales fell 33.4% on year in March, vs -12.2% the previous month. In Tokyo, Department Stores sales collapsed by 34.6%, vs -12.8% in February. Also, February Japanese All Industry Activity Index was released at -0.6%, vs -0.5% expected. It was at 0.8% in January.

From a technical point of view, USD/JPY stands above a strong horizontal support already hit twice in April at 107.00. Readers may therefore consider the potential for a new rebound above horizontal support at 107.00. The nearest resistance would be set at Apr. 6 top at 109.40 and a second one would be set at set at horizontal resistance at 110.20 in extension. Any break below 107.00 would lower the bullish potential and would lead to a consolidation towards 105.85.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


