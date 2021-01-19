FAANG Q4 earnings and beyond

FAANGs surged across 2020 as the pandemic accelerated a digital transformation.
However, as Q4 results are about to be released, the FAANG rally appears to have lost momentum.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 19, 2021 5:43 PM
Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FAANGs were clearly the winners from 2020 as the covid lockdowns accelerated a digital transformation that was already in place pre-pandemic. The stay at home orders and WFH set up has been a huge tailwind for tech stocks with the likes of Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Netflix picking up determinedly from mid-March weakness, ending 2020 with impressive gains across the year.

However, a closer look at the FAANGs reveals that their share price rally has lost momentum and the stocks have more recently moved sideways, with some even slipping lower.

Covid vaccine & rotation out of growth

Casting our minds back, early November was when vaccine news really picked up. Strong covid vaccine efficacy results and safety records meant that the end to the pandemic suddenly became a very real possibility. As the prospect of economies reopening has increased, stocks more closely tied to economic performance have become increasingly more in demand.

A rotation out of growth stocks and into value was clear with the Dow Jones index surging 11% across the month of November, whilst FAANGs gained a more subdued 5% on average.

Yet with the prospect of economies reopening and growth picking up, value stocks will look more attractive next to their big tech peers. The rally has started to broaden out with down beaten financials and energy stocks gaining the most since November whilst the FAANGs lagged. This trend is expected to continue.

Whilst many of aspects the digital transformation are likely to stay representing a permanent change, demand will naturally ease from its peak. That said the services businesses and subscriptions are unlikely to suddenly drop lower, customer often remained tied to the business ecosystem.

Not all FAANGs are equal

It is also worth noting divergences that are appearing with the FAANG group and this will be a key theme to watch across the coming year.

In 2020 Apple’s share price and Amazon’s share price both rallied around 80% across the year. Netflix around 70% and Facebook and Alphabet gained 30% under-performing the Nasdaq which rallied 43%.

These figures show that advertising tech – those which make the majority of revenue through advertising didn’t perform so well. 

Looking ahead the continued fracturing of the FAANGs group is likely, with the most bullish forecasts reserved for Apple and Amazon, whilst optimism surrounding Facebook is fading.

Learn more about trading equities.or trading with our thematic indices

Facebook chart


Source:Tradingview Gain Capital

Related tags: Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
Today 07:50 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
Today 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      October 3, 2023 12:24 PM
        tesla_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 2, 2023 01:47 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.