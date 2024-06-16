EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Traders Pummel Euro Amidst New French (Political) Revolution

EUR/USD's sharp drop comes as the French-German 10yr yield spread has blown out to near 80bps, the highest level since the height of the sovereign debt crisis in 2012.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 16, 2024 3:00 AM
France flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Key Points

  • Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election at the end of the month has thrown France’s political parties into disarray.
  • The French-German 10yr yield spread has blown out to near 80bps, the highest level since the height of the sovereign debt crisis in 2012.
  • EUR/USD 1.0725 is now likely provide resistance on near-term rallies, opening the door for a continuation toward the mid-1.0600s or even the year-to-date low near 1.0600.

EU Parliamentary Election Fallout: France in Turmoil

Last week’s EUR/USD article featured a section titled “EU Parliamentary Elections Unlikely to Drive Markets”… and that was dead wrong in retrospect. As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the EU elections led to French PM Emmanuel Macron calling for a snap election later this month, resulting in a week of absolute turmoil in French politics.

Now, it looks like Macron’s coalition could slip to third place in the election and the competing conservative Republicans have expelled their president. For traders, one of the big concerns is that the far-right party, led by firebrand Marine Le Pen, could ascend and introduce dramatic reforms. As the chart below shows, the market is taking notice, driving the spread between French and German 10yr yields to nearly 80bps, the highest level since the height of the sovereign debt crisis in 2012:

french_german_10yr_yield_spread

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The next two weeks will show whether the more centrist parties are able to get their proverbial houses in order, but if they don’t, this spread could continue to widen, and EUR/USD could remain under pressure.

UK Economic Data for EUR/USD Traders to Watch This Week

After a quieter week for Eurozone economic data last week, the calendar picks up slightly this week, highlighted by Friday’s PMI surveys that provide one of the best measures of on-the-ground economic activity on the continent:

Monday

Italian Inflation

Spanish Trade Balance

Eurozone Labor Costs and Wage Growth

Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectations

Tuesday

Eurozone Inflation Rate

German ZEW Sentiment Index

Wednesday

Eurozone Current Account

Eurozone Construction Output

Italian Current Account

Spanish Consumer Confidence

Eurogroup Meeting

Thursday

German PPI

Italian Construction Output

Eurozone Flash Consumer Confidence

Ecofin Meeting

Friday

French Business Confidence

Eurozone PMIs

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

Euro Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_06142024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, EUR/USD fell four out five days last week to finish below key previous support at 1.0725. As we head into a new week, that level is now likely provide resistance on near-term rallies, potentially opening the door for a continuation toward last week’s low in the mid-1.0600s or even the year-to-date low near 1.0600 if France’s political situation continues to worsen. Only a break and close back above 1.0725 would flip the near-term bias back to neutral at this point.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD Macron Forex

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.