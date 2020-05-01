EURUSD Watch Short Term Key Resistant at 10990

EUR/USD has to make a clear break above Key Resistance at 1.0990 in order to bring about a Short-Term Bullish Reversal...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 1, 2020 1:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD: Watch Short-Term Key Resistance at 1.0990

The Euro has posted a strong rebound against the U.S. dollar since marking a recent low at $1.0727 on April 24.

Latest official data showed that the eurozone's economy contracted 3.8% on quarter in the first quarter (as expected), the biggest contraction on record, reflecting the damage caused by shutting down major European economies for containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in the first quarter, France's GDP shrank 5.8% and Italy's was down 4.7%.

Meanwhile, the government of Germany, the biggest economy in the eurozone, projects the country's economy to contract 6.3% for the whole of 2020.

While the European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged (deposit facility rate still in Negative region) yesterday (April 30), it reduced the interest rate on TLTRO operations, longer-term refinancing operations making loans to European banks.

The central bank added that it is "fully prepared" to increased the size of the pandemic emergency purchase programme by "as much as necessary and for as long as needed".

Though governments of Germany, France, Italy and Spain starting to ease pandemic-induced restrictions in an effort to get their economies back to normal, damage has been done and the duration required for those economies to return to "normal" remains a big question that is hard to answer.


On a Daily Chart, EUR/USD has to make a clear break above Key Resistance at 1.0990, which is around the previous high seen in mid-April, in order to bring about a Bullish Reversal.

Otherwise, the recent rebound only proves to be yet another unsustainable one.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



On an Intraday 30-Minute Chart, technical configuration (20-period, 50-period moving averages, relative strength index) are still well directed as to favor a Bullish Bias.

Unless the Key Support at 1.0920 is breached, the level of 1.0970 (around the high of yesterday) remains an overhead resistance. 

Over 1.0970, the next resistance level at 1.0990 (Key Resistance on Daily Chart) will come into sight. 


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_02
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 07:00 AM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 1, 2024 04:02 PM
      aus_04
      AUD monthly outlook: February 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 1, 2024 03:27 AM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 31, 2024 08:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.