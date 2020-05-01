EUR/USD: Watch Short-Term Key Resistance at 1.0990

The Euro has posted a strong rebound against the U.S. dollar since marking a recent low at $1.0727 on April 24.





Latest official data showed that theon quarter in the first quarter (as expected), the biggest contraction on record, reflecting the damage caused by shutting down major European economies for containing theAlso in the first quarter,shrank 5.8% andwas down 4.7%.Meanwhile, the government of, the biggest economy in the eurozone, projects the country's economy to contract 6.3% for the whole of 2020.While thekept its key interest rates unchanged (deposit facility rate still in Negative region) yesterday (April 30), it reduced the interest rate on TLTRO operations, longer-term refinancing operations making loans to European banks.The central bank added that it is "fully prepared" to increased the size of theby "as much as necessary and for as long as needed".Though governments of Germany, France, Italy and Spain starting to ease pandemic-induced restrictions in an effort to get their economies back to normal, damage has been done and the duration required for those economies to return to "normal" remains a big question that is hard to answer.On ahas to make a clear break above, which is around the previous high seen in mid-April, in order to bring about a Bullish Reversal.Otherwise, the recent rebound only proves to be yetSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewOn an, technical configuration (20-period, 50-period moving averages, relative strength index) are still well directed as to favor a Bullish Bias.Unless theis breached, the level of 1.0970 (around the high of yesterday) remains an overhead resistance.Over 1.0970, the next resistance level at 1.0990 (Key Resistance on Daily Chart) will come into sight.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView