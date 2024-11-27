EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD rises cautiously ahead of German GFK data & post-Fed minutes. USD/JPY falls to a 3-week low ahead of US core PCE data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 27, 2024 9:30 AM
Forex trading
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises cautiously ahead of German GFK data & post-Fed minutes

  • German GFK consumer confidence is expected to fall to -18.6
  • Fed December rate cut expectations rise post-Fed minutes
  • EUR/USD rises above 1.0450 – 1.05 zone

EUR/USD is rising after modest losses yesterday as investors await German GFK consumer confidence and a US data dump ahead of Thanksgiving tomorrow.

German consumer confidence is expected to fall slightly to -18.6 in December from -18.3, an 18-month high reached in the previous month. The data comes after German IFO business climate data earlier in the week fell by more than expected, doing little to curb winter recession worries and amid ongoing political uncertainty.

Weak data from the eurozone’s largest economy, combined with worries over trade tariffs from Trump, sees the outlook for the region deteriorating, which could fuel outsized ECB rate cut expectations.

The ECB is expected to cut rates in December, and the market is trying to gauge whether this will be a 25- or 50-basis-point cut. Should jumbo rate cut expectations rise, the EUR could come under further pressure.

The USD is falling after the market lifted rate cut expectations, which rose following the release of the FOMC minutes yesterday and ahead of several key US data releases later today before tomorrow's Thanksgiving break.

The FOMC minutes showed that policymakers supported a gradual approach to rate cuts, given the stronger-than-expected US economic data and amid fading concerns over the health of the labour market.

The Fed meets again in December, and the market is pricing in a 66% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut, up from 59% before the minutes were released.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD fell from a peak of 1.12 to a low of 1.0330 in under two months. The price has recovered from the 1.0330 low, rising back above 1.0450, the 2023 low, as it tests the falling trendline resistance at 1.0550, a modestly positive sign.

However, the trend remains bearish until there is more evidence that the bottom is in. Should EUR/USD hold above 1.0450 and 1.05 region, buyers could look towards resistance at 1.06.

However, a break below 1.0450 – 1.05 could open the door to 1.03 and beyond.

 

eur/usd forecast chart

USD/JPY falls to a 3-week low ahead of US core PCE data

  • USD tracks treasury yields lower
  • US core PCE is expected to rise to 2.8% from 2.7%
  • USD/JPY falls below the 200 SMA

USD/JPY is falling for a third straight day amid U.S. dollar weakness and as US treasury yields continue to ease, following the post-election rise to 4.50%.

Yields have eased following the announcement of Trump’s treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, earlier in the week. The market sees Bessent as a moderate hand.

The USD is also falling following the minutes of the November 3rd meeting, which showed that policymakers supported a gradual approach to cutting interest rates going to stone recent U.S. economic data. The market is pricing in the 66% chance the December rate cut up from 59% ahead of the release of the minutes.

Today, the focus is turning towards the US core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation. Core PCE is expected to rise to 2.8%, up from 2.7%, while personal spending is expected to ease slightly to 0.3% from 0.5%.

US jobless claims, durable goods orders, and new home sales will also be released. Stronger than forecast data could lift the USD.

The yen benefited yesterday from Trump’s trade tariff threats, driving some safe-haven demand. Traditional safe-haven Gold also pushed higher. Japan's economic calendar is relatively quiet until Friday, so there has been little other news flow driving the strong gains in the yen.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

USD/JPY’s rally from 139.50 ran into resistance at 156.74 before rebounding lower. The price has broken below the rising trendline dating back to 2022 and the 200 SMA at 152.00 and is approaching the November low at 151.30. A break below here creates a lower low, and the chart starts to look bearish.

Sellers, supported by the RSI below 50 and the bearish crossover on the MACD, will look to extend losses towards 150.80, the 50% Fib level of the 162 high and 139.50 low. Below here, 148.20, the 38.2% Fib level, comes into focus.

On the upside, buyers will need to retake the 200 SMA and 153.40, the 61.8% Fib level, and the rising trend resistance to bring 1555 and 156.74, the November high, into focus.

usd/jpy forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch USD/JPY EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 12, 2024 08:22 AM
    germany_03
    DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 10, 2024 09:28 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 12:03 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 5, 2024 11:17 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.