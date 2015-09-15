eurusd turns down on stronger dollar ahead of fed 1310692015

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) dropped for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after rallying during virtually the entire course of last week. This drop […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2015 9:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) dropped for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after rallying during virtually the entire course of last week. This drop occurred as the dollar surged against most other major currencies and gold slumped back down towards its one-month low ahead of Thursday’s Fed statement.

Prior to this week’s declines, EUR/USD had reached more than a two-week high at 1.1372, just short of key 1.1400 resistance, before pulling back.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

With the Fed in major focus for this week, and indeed for the past few months, exceptional market volatility may be expected for the latter part of this week regardless of what the Fed decision outcome may be. The US dollar will clearly be among the most affected of all markets by this potentially pivotal event, and will drive the short-term direction of the EUR/USD.

From a longer-term perspective, however, whether or not a Fed rate hike materializes this week, the broad-based market assumption is that an initial rate hike will most likely take place by the end of this year, or at least shortly thereafter. This expectation should continue to lend overall strength to the US dollar, in turn helping to pressure EUR/USD.

Despite the currency pair’s recent bounces and recovery attempts both in August and just last week, the prevailing trend from May of last year continues to point unmistakably to the downside. Coupled with the strong likelihood of a Fed rate hike within the near-term foreseeable future, this EUR/USD trend is likely to be pressured further to the downside on a longer-term basis. This may present some potential opportunities for dollar dip-buying or, for EUR/USD traders, rally-selling.

If the currency pair continues to trade under the noted 1.1400 resistance level, the clear downside target continues to be at the 1.1100 support level, around where the 50-day and 200-day moving averages recently converged. With any breakdown below 1.1100, the next major target resides at the key 1.0800 support area, last retested in July.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.