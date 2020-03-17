EURUSD To Test Yearly Low

Euro tumbles amid rush to safe haven dollar

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 17, 2020 9:41 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD has dropped through $1.10 to its lowest level since late February, amid a rush for the safe haven dollar. 


German ZEW sentiment data caused an already panicked market to fret some more. The ZEW index, which gauged financial analyst’s sentiment and view on an economic situation dived in March, recording the steepest drop on record.

The ZEW index fell to -49.5 in March from +8.7 in February and is now at its lowest level since December 2011. 

German recession
Germany is heading for a recession. The situation is fast moving. However yesterday Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a general lock down of Europe’s largest economy. All shops are to be closed, no touristic travel domestically or abroad, restaurants open until 6pm and no sports or cultural events allowed. So, consumption will drop dramatically. Large car manufacturers have also announced a temporary halt to production. The supply shock demand shock will be crippling and the economic impact will be staggering. 
And the problem is not just Germany, Italy, Spain and France, the largest economies in the eurozone all face severe pressure from the coronavirus outbreak, as governments lock down countries with already very fragile economies.
US retail sales miss
Meanwhile US data is also disappointing. Retail sales declined a -0.5% in February, missing expectations of 0.2% increase. These figures show that consumption, the main driver of the US economy had started to slow even before coronavirus social distancing measures were enforced, raising fears that the data out of the coming months will be hideous.

Offshore Dollar Market Stress 
Despite the Fed’s best efforts to ease pressures in the money markets recent signals suggest that the moves haven’t worked. This is most likely a result of lenders hoarding the dollar in expectation of increased liquidity needs from companies and growing concerns over bad loans. The pressure was most explicit in the euro/dollar 3-month FX spread which widened to 124 bps at one point, its widest level since the European debt crisis and up from just 20 bps earlier this month. This means that market player are willing to pay higher premiums for dollars, an amber warning signal flashing.

EUR/USD hit a 14 month high on 9th March. Since then a correction has been is play which could see the pair retest the year low. Global turbulence in the financial markets and fears of a recession are seeing traders seek out safe havens such as the dollar and the yen. 

Levels to Watch
EUR/USD is down over 1.5% at $1.10, it has picked up off session lows of US$1.0974.  It trades below its 50, 100 and 200 sma and comfortably below the descending trendline.
Immediate support can be seen at $1.0974 (today’s low) prior to $1.0953 (low 28th Feb) and $1.0880 (low 26th Feb).
Resistance can be seen at $1.1026 (200 sma), $1.1118 (today’s high) and $1.1130 (100 sma). We would be looking for a move above $1.1170 to negate on the current bearish trend on 4 hour chart.




Related tags: EUR Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.