The US jobs report is expected to be grim, although not that grim given that it only measures until 12th March and the first US lock down occurred on 20th March. Still with 10 million applying for unemployment benefits in just 2 weeks, even if March’s NFP is not so bad, April’s will be terrible.

Levels to watch

EUR/USD is trading 0.3% lower and remains below the descending trendline. A break above $1.0910 could negate the current downward trend on 4 hour chart. Southwards is the path of least resistance.

Immediate support can be seen at 1.0823 (daily low) prior to $1.0745 (low 24th March) before $1.0640 (low 23rd March).

Resistance can be seen at $1.0864 (daily high) prior to $10910 (trendline) and $1.0965 (high 2nd April).