EURUSD Still Below 10990

A Bullish Reversal has not yet been confirmed...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 3, 2020 10:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD Still Below 1.0990

On a Daily Chart, EUR/USD has challenged a Short-term Key Resistance at 1.0990, but has not yet closed above that level on a Daily Basis.

Therefore, a Bullish Reversal has not yet been confirmed.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



On an Intraday 30-Minute Chart, however, EUR/USD is striking against the Lower Bollinger Band calling for acceleration to the downside.

The 20-period moving average has just crossed below the 50-period one, holding the intraday outlook as bearish.

Trading below the Intraday Key Resistance at 1.0980 within the day, EUR/USD should encounter Downside Support at 1.0935 and 1.0920.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
Today 04:14 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
Today 02:07 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Yesterday 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
January 11, 2025 10:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.