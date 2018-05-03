EURUSD shrugs off soft Eurozone CPI

Today’s economic news out of the Europe wasn’t great but interestingly, the response from the euro and to a lesser degree pound was very subdued as both pairs refused to fall further – at least for the time being, anyway.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 3, 2018 9:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s economic news out of the Europe wasn’t great but interestingly, the response from the euro and to a lesser degree pound was very subdued as both pairs refused to fall further – at least for the time being, anyway. When the market don’t respond to news in the way one would normally expect them to, then it may be a sign of a change. In the case of the EUR/USD and GBP/USD exchange rates, it may be early signs of a potential end of the downward trend, at least in the short-term. This would actually make some sense as with much of the selling already done in the past few days, it should come as no surprise that some people are happy to bank profit ahead of the US jobs report on Friday, especially since the cable and fibre have both hit long-term support levels, too. What’s more, the FOMC was deemed to be a little more dovish than expected on Wednesday as it indicated that the 12-month inflation outlook is expected to run near the central bank’s 2% target over the medium term. This has weighed on bond yields and in turn the dollar. Still, it is far too early to jump into any conclusions and with the dollar index turning positive on the year this week, the greenback is clearly still the currency of choice for many. Thus, the dollar’s weakness today may not last too long – especially if Friday’s monthly employment report point to a strong pickup in wage inflation. It is just that it has gone a bit too high too fast, we reckon.

European data disappoints again

As mentioned, today’s European economic data was far from impressive. In the UK, the latest data disappointment was the services PMI, which rose to 52.8 in April from 51.7 in March, but it still missed expectations of 53.5. The pound initially fell on the back of this but there’s much further follow-through. Meanwhile in the Eurozone, inflation data came in surprisingly weaker than expected. Headline CPI fell back to 1.2% year-over-year in April from a downwardly revised 1.3% the month before, missing expectations of 1.3%. Meanwhile core CPI slipped to 0.7% from 1.0% previously and compared to 0.9% expected. Like the pound, the EUR/USD also initially fell on the back of the soft data before bouncing back slightly.

Oversold EUR/USD hovers around another key support

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD does look a little oversold now, as indicated for example by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falling below the 30 threshold level. Although the EUR/USD has broken lots of support levels, including the 2017 high of 1.2090, the 200-day average at 1.2015 and the psychologically-important 1.20 handle,  it has now reached the near-term objective at around 1.1935-50 area. This area was the base of the breakout in January and corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the most recent significant low that was formed in November of last year.  If the EUR/USD manages to go back above the 200-day average then this may lead to a short-squeeze rally, perhaps towards 1.2060 initially. However, if the abovementioned support breaks down first, then there’s little further support seen until 1.1880. Conservative traders may wish to wait for price to make up its mind at this critical juncture before deciding on the direction of the trade.


Related tags: Forex CPI

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Today 07:54 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
Today 07:01 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
Today 06:20 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Today 05:30 PM
SPX Jumps, Yields Soften After CPI Data
Today 04:07 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Japanese yen roars as global yields dip
Today 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/JPY forecast: Japanese yen roars as global yields dip
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:30 PM
    Graph showing a slow uptrend
    USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:16 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:50 PM
        Research
        USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 09:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.