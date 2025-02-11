US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD retraces the decline from the start of the week as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterates that ‘we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance’ while testifying in front of Congress.

EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy

EUR/USD trades to a fresh weekly high (1.0344) as Chairman Powell tells US lawmakers that ‘we will adjust our policy stance in a manner that best promotes our maximum-employment and price-stability goals,’ and it seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will continue to pursue a less restrictive policy as the central bank remains ‘committed to supporting maximum employment, bringing inflation sustainably to our 2 percent goal, and keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored.’

In turn, the US Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next Fed meeting in March as the Fed appears to be on track to implement lower US interest rates in 2025, and the update to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) may keep EUR/USD afloat as the report is anticipated to easing inflation.

US Economic Calendar

Even though the headline CPI is anticipated to hold steady at 2.9% in January, the core rate is expected to narrow to 3.1% from 3.2% per annum the month prior, and signs of slowing inflation may drag on the Greenback as it encourages the Fed to further unwind its restrictive policy.

However, a higher-than-expected CPI print may keep the FOMC on the sidelines as the US economy shows little signs of a recession, and evidence of persistent price growth may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates on hold.

With that said, the rebound in EUR/USD may turn out to be temporary as the Fed follows a data- dependent approach in managing monetary policy, but the exchange rate may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as it bounces back ahead of the monthly low (1.0211).

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

EUR/USD extends the rebound from the weekly low (1.0286) to halt a three-day selloff, with a move above 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly high (1.0443) on the radar.

A break/close above the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone may push EUR/USD towards the January high (1.0533), but lack of momentum to push above 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) may keep the exchange rate within the opening range for February.

At the same time, failure to defend the monthly low (1.0211) may lead to a test of the January low (1.0178), with a close below 1.0200 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) raising the scope for a move towards parity.

