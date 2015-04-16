eurusd rebounds from support lows 480972015

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has rebounded off a major support low just above the key 1.0500 psychological target. That low of 1.0519 was hit […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2015 10:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has rebounded off a major support low just above the key 1.0500 psychological target. That low of 1.0519 was hit early this week and came close to retesting the new 12-year low of 1.0461 that was established just a month ago in mid-March.

This week’s near-retest of the 1.0500 support target occurred after the currency pair broke down below a large triangle consolidation pattern last week.

Despite the current rebound from support, EUR/USD continues to be securely entrenched within a powerful downtrend that has been in place since the 1.4000-area high in early May of last year, almost one year ago.

2015-04-16-EURUSD daily chart

Within this downtrend, the 50-day moving average has consistently served as reliable resistance against all rebound rallies thus far. In the event that the current rebound extends to break above this key moving average, the well-established 1.1100 level should serve as strong resistance potentially limiting further upside.

With the ongoing bearish trend still firmly in place, major downside targets in the event of an expected downtrend continuation remain at the 1.0500 and then 1.0200 support levels.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.