EURUSD rallies on Brexit optimism and US retail sales shocker

Thanks to a poor US retail sales report and ongoing Brexit-related optimism, the EUR/USD exchange rate continues to squeeze higher.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 16, 2019 12:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Thanks to a poor US retail sales report and ongoing Brexit-related optimism, the EUR/USD exchange rate continues to squeeze higher. A few moments ago, it broke above last week’s high at 1.1060ish. With the Dollar Index also struggling, and given the narrowing of the Germany-US yields, the path of least resistance continues to remain to the upside for this pair. The bulls will be eyeing the top of the rising channel or the Fibonacci retracement levels shown on the chart below as possible target. Key support comes in at 1.1045. For as long as this level holds, the bulls should remain happy. However, a break back below this level, or ideally a closing break sub 1.10, would probably invalidate the bullish argument.


Source: eSignal and City Index

Related tags: Forex Euro

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
    gpbusd_06
    GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 05:52 AM
      trading floor
      NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 18, 2024 10:42 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2024 10:16 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.