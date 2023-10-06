EUR/USD Q4 Outlook :More losses to come?

ECB at the end of the hiking cycle

Eurozone economic outlook is weak

Federal Reserve sees another rate hike this quarter & less easing next year

US economy is showing resilience & oil prices are high

EUR/USD could look towards 1.0350

From its peak in mid-July EUR/USD has fallen over 6%, dropping to 2023 lows on a combination of USD strength and a deteriorating economic outlook for the eurozone region. Should the price manage remain below 1.0630, the pair could look at further losses across the coming quarter, bringing back the question of whether U.S. dollar parity is a possibility.

Why has EUR/USD fallen so much?

The demise of the EUR/USD pair has been a combination of unrivaled USD strength and a worsening economic outlook in the eurozone region, which, combined with cooling inflation, has fuelled bets that the ECB is at the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

Data from Europe points to a contraction in the third quarter, with the composite PMI remaining well below 50, German manufacturing is a notably weak area, and eurozone consumer confidence deteriorated further, falling for a fifth month, suggesting that consumers are unlikely to drive any recovery in the economy in the final three months of the year.

Furthermore, company borrowing grew at the slowest pace in almost eight years, which doesn’t bode well for the outlook, and inflation has cooled to a two-year low, while core inflation is at its lowest level in a year.

Eurozone inflation chart

ECB at the end of the hiking road

The ECB raised interest rates for a 10th straight meeting to a record 4% and hinted that was the end of the rate hiking cycle. The larger-than-expected drop in September’s inflation data should have increased the Governing Council’s confidence that no more tightening is required.

While Christine Lagarde has warned that rates could stay high for longer in order to tame inflation rather than lift the euro, fears of high rates for longer could fuel a deeper selloff amid concerns over the impact that this could have on the eurozone economy.

With the eurozone economy already displaying signs of weakness and given the lag time between interest rates being hiked and the impact on the real economy, a recession is likely, or at least a prolonged economic slowdown is on the cards over the coming quarter. The market will likely turn its focus to when the ECB could look to start cutting interest rates, exerting more pressure on the EUR.

Should data suggest that the eurozone economy is bottoming out, this could paint a slightly more upbeat picture for the EUR. However, given that the ECB is likely to start cutting rates next year ahead of the Fed, the EUR/USD could struggle to make meaningful gains.

USD strength unlikely to fade yet

In contrast, the Federal Reserve has adopted a more hawkish stance, indicating its intention to raise interest rates again this year and ease less next year. Looking at the US economic picture, there is little reason to assume this will change in the coming quarter.

Recent US data has been stronger than expected, highlighting the resilience of the US economy; inflation has ticked higher, oil prices have risen firmly, and the labour market is still in a relatively solid position. As a result, the Fed will likely keep the hawkish tone across the coming quarter and into 2024, which will keep the USD supported.

If economic data slows, oil prices drop, and inflation falls considerably, the Fed could adopt a less hawkish stance, but this isn’t our base case scenario for now.

EUR/USD levels to watch

EUR/USD broke below 1.0630, the May low, and fell to support at 1.0450, which is the level bears need to take out to bring 1.0350, the May and June low from 2022 into play. Beyond here 1.0220 could become a target ahead of parity. Meanwhile, buyers could be encouraged by the RSI bullish divergence and would need to retake 1.0630 to negate the near-term negative bias and rise above the 200 sma at 1.0830 for a recovery in the pair.

Conclusion

The ECB has likely ended its rate hiking cycle, and the economic outlook is weak for the region. Attention could start to turn to when the ECB will pivot, keeping pressure on the EUR.

The USD is well supported by resilient economic data, elevated oil prices, and a hawkish Fed, which looks to raise rates again this year and ease less next year. As a result, EUR/USD is at risk of further losses.