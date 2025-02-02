EUR/USD Pulls Back Ahead of December High

EUR/USD starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows as it slips to a fresh weekly low (1.0360).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 3:00 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows as it slips to a fresh weekly low (1.0360), and the exchange rate struggle to retain the rebound from the monthly low (1.0178) as it pulls back ahead of the December high (1.0630).

EUR/USD Pulls Back Ahead of December High

Looking ahead, the opening range for February is in focus for EUR/USD amid the kneejerk reaction to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, and it seems as though the Governing Council will retain the current course for monetary policy as ‘we expect inflation to fluctuate around its current level in the near term.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

Euro-Area Economic Calendar

Euro Economic Calendar 01312025

In turn, the update to the Euro Area Consumer Price Index (CPI) may encourage the ECB further unwind its restrictive policy as the core rate is expected to narrow to 2.6% in January from 2.7% per annum the month prior, and signs of slowing inflation may drag on the Euro as it fuels speculation for lower interest rates.

With that said, EUR/USD may continue to give back the rebound from the monthly low (1.0178) should the bearish price series persist, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the December high (1.0630) as it no longer responds to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0424).

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 01312025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows as it extends the weakness from earlier this week, with a close below 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) raising the scope for a move towards 1.0200 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).
  • A breach below parity opens up 0.9950 (50% Fibonacci extension), but lack of momentum to close below 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) may curb the recent decline in EUR/USD.
  • Need a move above the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone for EUR/USD to snap the bearish price series, with a breach above the monthly high (1.0533) bringing the 1.0580 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) region on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision

Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed

USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision

AUD/USD Susceptible to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: EUR/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Pennant Breakout to Fresh ATH
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pandemonium on Trump Tariffs
January 31, 2025 07:52 PM
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
January 31, 2025 07:25 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
January 31, 2025 04:40 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after in line inflation & Apple earnings
January 31, 2025 02:18 PM
GBPUSD Holds Rebound, Dow Eyes Record High
January 31, 2025 09:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD Pulls Back Ahead of December High
By:
David Song
Today 03:00 AM
    EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
        By:
        David Song
        January 29, 2025 08:20 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.