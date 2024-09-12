EURUSD Outlook: Headwinds Ahead with Stable Dollar and ECB Decision

EURUSD Outlook: As the market leans toward a 25bp rate cut in the upcoming Fed decision, the US Dollar remains stable against the EURUSD, which is expected to face additional headwinds as the ECB approaches its own rate decision, also signaling a potential 25bp rate cut.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 12, 2024 8:21 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

EURUSD Outlook: Forex.com Econ Calendar

Source: Forex.com Economic Calendar

The ECB’s data-driven, meeting-by-meeting approach is creating a favorable environment for a rate cut in September. Inflation in the eurozone cooled from 2.6% to 2.2% by the end of August, while Germany’s inflation dropped to 1.9%, levels last seen in 2021. These developments, coupled with declining energy prices, are contributing to lower inflation and supporting the likelihood of easing policies across central banks, reinforcing September as a "rate cut month." The Bank of Canada led this trend with a 25bp cut in early September, and the ECB, Fed, and BOE are expected to follow suit.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

The ECB’s upcoming policy statement and press conference will likely emphasize its data-dependent strategy, which could lead to heightened market volatility if any unexpected remarks emerge Currently, EURUSD is under pressure due to a stable US Dollar, bolstered by expectations of a 25bp Fed rate cut following stronger-than-expected non-farm payroll data and core CPI in August. The dollar is holding steady near December 2023 lows, leaving the euro vulnerable to further downside risk.

From a Technical Outlook

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD – 3D Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD_2024-09-12_11-04-01

Source: Tradingview

The EURUSD recently rebounded from its 2023 highs and is facing a critical resistance level at 1.1220. Failure to break above this level could push the pair down towards the upper boundary of a trendline connecting lower highs between July and December 2023, with initial support at 1.0970.

If EURUSD breaks below that, further downside could take it to 1.0890 and potentially down to the 1.0790 support level. On the upside, a breakout above 1.1220 is needed to confirm a continuation of the uptrend, potentially driving the pair towards the 1.13 range, aligning with July 2023 highs.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: ECB Fed EUR/USD Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.