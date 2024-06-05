EURUSD Outlook: ECB Rate Cut vs U.S. Macro Developments

EURUSD Outlook: while the ECB’S actions are crucial for the for the EURUSD trend, U.S economic data could have a more dominant impact

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 2:19 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Bullish Factors:

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI recorded contractionary metrics
  • JOLTS Job openings dropped below expectations
  • ADP Non-Farm Employment change dropped below expectations
  • ECB 25 bp rate cut is likely to be priced in tomorrow

Bearish Factors:

  • ISM Services PMI is expected to record expansionary metrics later today
  • Non-Farm Payrolls are expected to record a positive change of 11K on Friday

Global inflationary pressures are assumed to ease down with the significant slide of oil prices, favoring central bank rate cut decisions. The market has potentially priced in tomorrow’s 25 bp ECB rate cut, and a higher weight can be allocated towards the monetary policy statement given no surprising expectations.

From the perspective of U.S. economic data, the outlook of the economy’s growth and activity this week is on a bearish streak, with key economic indicators reporting negative results. The ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped further into contractionary metrics, and the ISM services PMI is next in sight for a potential positive result after it has dropped below expectations for the past three months. Given the dominating bearish sentiment on the dollar charts, bullish sentiment is evident on the Euro charts.

From a technical perspective:

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD_2024-06-05_16-40-15

Taking the Fibonacci extension tool from the October 2023 low, December 2023 high, and April 2024 low:

  • 1.0914: stands as a barrier for the EURUSD’s uptrend prior to its continuation
  • 1.0944: aligns with the 50% extension level
  • 1.1025: aligns with the 61.8% extension level

From the downside, the 1.0830 and 1.0790 levels can provide short-term support and the 1.0730 level is next in sight for a potential longer-term support.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: EUR/USD ECB Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
Today 01:20 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
Today 10:55 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:20 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
Today 05:25 AM
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
Today 03:54 AM
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
Today 02:16 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:20 AM
    Oil extraction
    EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 3, 2024 08:51 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 31, 2024 11:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 30, 2024 02:11 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.