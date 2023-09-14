EUR/USD outlook: ECB in dovish hike ahead of more central bank action next week

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:30 PM
60 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD outlook bearish as rates at ‘sufficiently restrictive levels’: ECB
  • EUR/USD technical analysis: EUR/USD could break May low
  • US dollar extends rise ahead of FOMC

 

Prior to today’s ECB meeting, there was a bit of uncertainty whether the ECB would hike or not, with markets pricing in a 65% implied probability of a 25-bps hike. In the end, it went ahead with the rate hike, lifting the main refinancing rate to 4.50% from 4.25% previously. But the euro nonetheless fell sharply. This is because the ECB strongly indicated that we have reached a terminal interest rate, meaning no more hikes are likely moving forward.

 

EUR/USD outlook bearish as rates at ‘sufficiently restrictive levels’: ECB

 

As per the policy statement, the “ECB considers that key rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target. Future decisions will ensure that the key rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.”

 

The ECB is clearly worried about the path of growth more than the inflation outlook. While rising oil prices may keep global inflation elevated, the ECB’s aggressive tightening is clearly impacting demand, as we have witnessed in recent data releases in Germany and the Eurozone. A weakening economy should ensure to bring inflation back down to the target in the medium term, especially when interest rates are now “at sufficiently restrictive levels.”

 

Accordingly, the ECB has cut its growth forecast for 2023 and 2024, while increasing its inflation projections slightly.

 

The ECB:

 

  • Cuts 2023 GDP growth from 0.9% to 0.7%
  • Cuts 2024 GDP growth from 1.5% to 1.0%
  • Raises 2023 Inflation to 5.6% from 5.4%
  • Raises 2024 Inflation to 3.2% from 3.0%

 

 

Moving forward, investors will be keeping a close eye on incoming data in order to gauge how long rates will be held at these levels. But until such a time that the trend of US data starts to deteriorate sufficiently enough to cause the dollar to reverse its bullish trend, the EUR/USD should remain in an overall a bearish trend.

 

EUR/USD technical analysis: EUR/USD could break May low

 

Thus, a break below the May low of 1.0635 still looks likely for the EUR/USD. Even if rates bounce back somewhat, I will maintain a bearish view on this pair until the charts tell us otherwise. Key resistance is seen around the 1.0765-75 area, which was previously support. This area has held for now. The EUR/USD will need to reclaim this area in order to tip the balance back in the bulls favour slightly. But that won’t be enough without a higher high above 1.0945 for confirmation. On the downside, the next major target below the May 2023 low of 1.0635 is probably at 1.0500. But we will cross that bridge if and when we get there.

 

EUR/USD outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

US dollar extends rise ahead of FOMC

 

The focus will remain on US dollar, with more data releases and the Fed’s decision to come next week.

 

A day after US CPI inflation came in slightly hotter than expected in the August, PPI was also a touch stronger on the headline front at 1.6% y/y vs. 1.2% expected, although core PPI was in line at 2.2% y/y. The fact that retail sales (+0.6%) and unemployment claims (220K vs. 226K expected) also both came in better than hoped today means there is more reason why the Fed will maintain a contractionary policy in place for even longer.

 

On Friday, we will have more US data to look forward to in the form of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, industrial production and UoM Consumer sentiment survey, followed on Tuesday by building permits and housing starts.

 

Unless we see significantly weak numbers, the broad dollar strength should remain in place as we head into the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday.

 

This week’s most positive data and hotter inflation print has given rise to speculation that the Fed’s tightening cycle is not over just yet. While no policy changes are expected at this FOMC meeting, traders will be looking for clues with regards to the next meeting. If there’s a strong inclination in the policy statement, dot plots and/or Powell’s press conference towards a final hike before the year is out, then this should support the dollar.

 

 

 

EUR/USD outlook: Next week’s macro highlights include FOMC and Global PMIs

 

The economic calendar is full of key market-moving data next week, so expect lots of volatility in the EUR/USD and other forex pairs. Here are the main ones to keep an eye:

 

  • Canadian CPI (Tuesday)
  • US Building Permits and housing starts (Tuesday)
  • New Zealand GDP (Thursday)
  • UK CPI (Wednesday)
  • FOMC policy decision (Wednesday)
  • SNB rate decision (Thursday)
  • BOE rate decision (Thursday)
  • US jobless claims, Philly Fed and existing home sales (Thursday)
  • BOJ policy decision (Friday)
  • Global PMIs (Friday)

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
Today 04:43 PM
Russell 2000, Oil and the Dollar lead markets
Today 04:29 PM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Today 04:15 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Bullish Outlooks Under Threat
Today 03:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 14, 2023
Today 12:47 PM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

channel_02
EUR/USD implied volatility blows out ahead of ECB, US data: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:45 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Gold outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    September 12, 2023 02:20 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 12, 2023 07:36 AM
        EUR/USD forecast: US CPI and ECB in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 11, 2023 11:53 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.