EUR/USD outlook boosted by dollar weakness ahead of CPI

With industrial data remaining weak in the Eurozone and after a dismal ZEW survey for Germany yesterday, you might be wondering what on earth are FX traders smoking by bidding up the EUR/USD?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 14, 2024 12:19 PM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

This morning saw the EUR/USD rise above 1.10 handle as I had been banging on about it in my recent notes. The EUR/USD outlook remains cautiously positive for now, with investors eyeing a potentially weaker-than-expected US CPI report later. Will that come to fruition and how high could the euro rise from here?

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

What is supporting the EUR/USD?

 

With industrial data remaining weak in the Eurozone and after a dismal ZEW survey for Germany yesterday, you might be wondering what on earth are FX traders smoking by bidding up the EUR/USD?

Well, from the Eurozone side, it is sticky inflation in the services sector that is preventing markets to price in aggressive rate cuts from the ECB. At the moment some 50 to 75 basis points of cuts are priced in by year-end, as opposed to around 100 bps for the Fed.

While weakness in Eurozone data persists, this popular FX pair has largely been driven largely by two factors: 1) recent weakness is US dollar and 2) positive risk sentiment.

Today, all eyes will be on the US CPI inflation data which should have an impact on both of these influences.

 

EUR/USD outlook: All eyes on US CPI

 

Following a weaker PPI report on Tuesday, investors will be hoping for a weaker CPI print today compared to a headline and core prints of +0.2% expected.

If seen, or even if the data is line with forecasts, this could further cement expectations for a 50-basis point rate reduction in September and a total of 100 bp cuts for 2024. This scenario should further boost the EUR/USD outlook.

However, a strong print, which is evidently not priced in, could have a big negative impact on this and other major FX pairs.

 

Eurozone industrial production disappoints again

 

The only disappointment in eurozone data today was again a familiar story.

News of 0.1% month-on-month drop in June in industrial production disappointed expectations but it shouldn’t have. The drop in June continues a long-standing trend of decline in the eurozone's industry. Although a recovery has been anticipated for some time, evidence for an imminent turnaround remains scarce. This obviously doesn’t bode well for GDP and what it means for overall growth is that once again the services sector will have to pick up the slack.

As mentioned, this latest disappointment should not have come as much of a surprise, truth be told. For, PMI surveys and other leading indicators had pointed to a weakening outlook anyway and more weakness was reported at the start of the third quarter.

So, we should therefore expect to see further contraction in production in hard data. Perhaps this is why the euro hardly reacted to the release of the disappointing data this morning.

 

Eurozone GDP expands 0.3% in Q2

 

The 0.3% rise in eurozone economy between April-June was bang in line with expectations as well as the preliminary estimate and comes after a similar performance in Q1. GDP is backward-looking and doesn’t tend to move the euro much as most of the time it is already priced in, especially given the fact this is the second estimate and we have seen several other growth pointers that come out ahead of the GDP.

With industrial output struggling to turn the corner and recent PMI data from the services sectors being far from great, GDP growth in Q3 is likely to weaken.

But for as long as we have a weaker US dollar story, this should worry the EUR/USD bulls too much.

 

EUR/USD outlook: Technical analysis

eur/usd outlook

Source: TradingView.com

The EUR/USD is now up for the second month and is at its highest levels since early January. It is about to turn positive on the year, in other words, CPI permitting. Last year, it ended a two-year losing streak. So, bullish momentum is building to align with a longer-term upward trend. Indeed, rates are now somewhat comfortably above the longer-term 200-day average and also the short-term 21-day exponential. The latter is above the former and this crossover of the moving averages is a non-objective way of telling what the trend is. Hint: it is not bearish. Therefore, unless we see a big reversal signal in the coming days, we will continue to favour bullish setups on the dips than bearish setups at resistance as the technical EUR/USD outlook is bullish. From here, a rise towards the December high of 1.1340 looks likely. Support comes in at the now broken 1.1000 handle, followed by the 1.0950ish area and finally 1.0900.

 

Video: EUR/USD outlook and insights in major FX

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas CPI Breaking News

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.