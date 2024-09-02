EUR/USD, Oil Forecasts: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD rises but gains could be limited. Oil struggles on Chinese demand concerns & OPEC+ output worries.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 2, 2024 11:43 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises but gains could be limited

  • Eurozone manufacturing PMI was 45.8 in August
  • Trading volumes could be low due to US Labor Day
  • EUR/USD found support at 1.1050

EUR/USD is rising after falling over 1% in the previous week. However, today’s gains may be capped given that both the Federal Reserve and the ECB are expected to cut interest rates later this month.

Data on Friday showed that eurozone inflation cooled to 2.2%, down from 2.6%.  ECB governing council member Francois de Galhau said on Friday that there were good reasons for the central bank to consider cutting interest rates in September. Meanwhile, data today supported this view further, with manufacturing PMI confirming contraction this month, 45.8, down from 45.6.

Today's trading volumes may be low owing to the US Labour Day holiday. After a quiet start to the week, things are expected to pick up with plenty of data as we approach the US nonfarm payroll report on Friday.

The data comes after US core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, supported the view that the Federal Reserve will start to cut rates, most likely by 25 basis points, and as the Fed’s gaze shifts from inflation towards risks in the labor market.

Investors will watch the non-farm payroll data more closely than usual for any signs that the US economy could be heading for a recession, particularly after July's big miss.

The market is fully pricing in a Fed rate cut of 25 basis points in the September meeting and is pricing in a 30% probability that the Fed could cut rates by as much as 50 basis points.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

After running into resistance at 1.1250, the price corrected lower, falling below the 1.1140 December 23 high before finding support at 1.1050.

Buyers will look to retake 1.11 ahead of 1.1140 before bringing 1.12 back into focus.

Support is at 1.1050. Sellers would need to break below 1.10 to negate the near-term uptrend.

EUR/USD forecast chart

Oil struggles on Chinese demand concerns & OPEC+ output worries

  • Chinese official manufacturing PMI fell to a 6-month low
  • OPEC+ is set to begin increasing production in October
  • Oil struggles below 75.00

Oil prices are holding steady after falling 1.7% in the previous week, the third straight weekly decline.

Oil prices remained under pressure on Monday amid expectations of higher OPEC production starting next month and signs of weak Chinese demand.

The OPEC group is set to proceed with planned increases in oil output starting next month. According to sources, 8 OPEC+ members are expected to increase production by 180,000 barrels per day in October as they start to unwind the supply cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day.

There are concerns that an increase in production could negatively impact the delicate demand-supply equation, pulling prices lower.

Furthermore, this increase in production could also come at a period when the global economy is showing signs of slowing and China’s demand outlook deteriorates.

Data over the weekend showed that Chinese manufacturing activity sank to a six-month low in August as factory gate prices tumbled and owners struggled to fill orders. That said, the Caixin manufacturing PMI came in slightly better than expected, returning to growth, albeit weakly at 50.6.

Meanwhile, recent EIA data showed that consumption in June fell to a seasonal low last recorded during the pandemic.

Looking ahead today, volumes could be below owing to the US Labour Day holiday. Attention will be on inventory data later this week for clues over demand in the US and US manufacturing PMI and non-farm payroll data.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil trades below its falling trendline. The price ran into resistance at the 200 SMA and has rebounded lower towards support at 72.70, the June low. Sellers will need to remove this support to extend losses towards 71.50, the August low.

Any recovery would need to rise above 77.70 the 200 SMA and falling trendline resistance. Above here, 80.00 comes into focus.  

oil FORECAST CHART

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.