EUR/USD Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

EUR/USD falls as economic worries build. Oil steadies at a 10-month high ahead of EIA stockpile data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 7, 2023 8:34 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD falls as economic worries build

  • German industrial production falls 0.8% vs -0.5% expected
  • Eurozone Q2 GDP data expected to confirm 0.3% QoQ
  • EUR/USD trades around 3-month low

EUR/USD is heading lower towards 1.07, a level briefly hit in the previous session and a 3-month low.

The euro is struggling amid a gloomy economic outlook for the region. Today, German industrial production fell more than expected in Julu, dropping -0.8% MoM, after falling -1.4% in June. Expectations had been for a -0.5% decline.

The data comes following German factory orders yesterday which plunged 11.7%, the worst decline since the lockdowns of 2020. Earlier in the week PMI data added to the downbeat data showing deeper than expected contraction as the composite PMI fell to 46.7.

With the outlook deteriorating the markets are questioning how much more the ECB will be able to hike rates. ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy said interest rates are near the peak. Meanwhile, ECB President Lagarde failed to give any clues about the path for interest rates in her speeches this week.

Attention now turns to Q2 GDP data which is expected to confirm the earlier reading of 0.3% QoQ.

Meanwhile, the USD is finding support from upbeat data and hawkish Fed commentary. US ISM services PMI unexpectedly rose to 54.5 in August from 52.7. New orders and prices paid rose, which could point to increased inflationary pressure.

Fed speaker Susan Collins said that the central bank could proceed cautiously with another rate hike.

US jobless claims data is due and is expected to show a slight increase to 235k up from 228k.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD has been trending lower, hitting 1.07, its lowest level since mid-June. The break below the 200 sma and the RSI below 50 supports further downside.

Sellers will look to take out 1.07 to open the door to 1.0630 the May low. A break below brings 1.05 into play as a potential target.

On the upside, a bullish recovery could see the price test 1.08 the weekly high before exposing the 200 sma at 1.0820 and the falling trendline resistance at 1.0880.

eur/usd forecast chart

Oil steadies at a 10-month high ahead of EIA stockpile data

  • Oil rises as Saidi Arabia & Russia extend cuts
  • EIA stockpiles expected to show 2 million barrel draw
  • Oil RSI is tipping into overbought territory

Oil prices are hovering around a 10-month high after booking strong gains in the previous 2 sessions.

Oil prices have been lifted by an announcement that Saudi Arabia and Russia will extend their production cuts through to the end of the year. The combined cuts totaled 1.3 million barrels a day and are in addition, the previously agreed OPEC+ cuts.

While the supply story is boosting the price, the demand outlook is could limit price gains. The weak economic outlook for China, the world’s largest importer of oil, coupled with weak manufacturing in Europe and the prospect of more rate hikes in the US as data points to a resilient economy, hurt the demand outlook.

API data revealed a 5.52-million-barrel draw for the week ending September 1st, this was larger than the -1.42 million barrel draw expected.

EIA data later today is expected to show a 2-million-barrel draw.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

After rising above the falling trendline at the end of August, oil has powered higher, breaking through the 20 sma to a 10-month high of 87.80.  The RSI has tipped into overbought territory flashing a warning to buyers.

A rise above 87.80 is needed to continue the bullish run towards 90.00 an 93.20 the November high.

Meanwhile, support can be seen at 84.60 the August high, ahead of 83.30 the September low.

oil FORECAST CHART

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR/USD Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
Today 04:03 PM
EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
Today 10:45 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
Today 05:39 AM
EUR/USD: Dangling precariously as supports give way
Today 05:31 AM
Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
Today 02:44 AM
USD/JPY breaks 150 as bulls eye 152, AUD/USD seems on track for 64c
Yesterday 09:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Jobs
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 2, 2024 09:32 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2024 08:50 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 26, 2024 09:38 AM
        germany_01
        DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 25, 2024 09:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.