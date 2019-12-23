EURUSD Muted Ahead of US Durable Goods

After declining 0.4% across the previous week, EUR/USD is holding steady in early trade on Monday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 23, 2019 8:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After declining 0.4% across the previous week, EUR/USD is holding steady in early trade on Monday. Optimism over a US – China trade deal has had a limited effect on the currency pair which has barely moved at the start of the holiday shortened week.

Eurozone economic data has been a mixed bag of late. On the one hand there have been some signs of the slowdown bottoming out. However, the weaker manufacturing PMI and softer consumer confidence reported last week show that weak growth could remain a reality across the winter months.

Inflation remains lacklustre at 1% and incomes continue to increase at a reasonable pace so households should be in a better position to increase spending. However, uncertainty is still weighing on confidence for now meaning that consumer confidence, consumer spending Q4 growth could all advance at a snail’s pace across the start of 2020.

US – China trade tensions dissipating should start to offer support to the German economy and the common currency. Signs that the US and China are close to signing the agreed deal would boost hopes of a recovery in the trade reliant German economy.

Dollar looks to US durable goods data
The dollar moved higher at the end of last week following encouraging data. GDP grew at 2.1% yoy in Q3 as forecast – personal consumption was notably strong. PCE inflation beat expectations as did US consumer confidence. 
An absence of relevant EZ data means US dollar dynamic will act as key driver of movement for EUR/USD. 

Up Next
US durable goods orders could produce opportunities later today. Solid growth of 1.5% is forecast during the month. Core durable goods are expected to record just 0.1% growth. The Fed are currently neutral in their stance. For the Fed funds to shift higher, stronger growth in the US economy is needed. Durable goods is an important indicator.

Levels To Watch: 

EUR/USD remains capped on the upside by $1.11.  The pair trades below the 50 & 100 sma and is supported by 200 sma around $1.1066. A break above $1.11 could revive the uptrend bringing $1.12 into target. A break through $1.1060 could open the door to $1.1040.


Related tags: Euro EUR Dollar

Latest market news

View more
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Yesterday 02:19 PM
FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
Yesterday 04:03 AM
Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
July 31, 2024 10:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 3, 2024 12:52 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Toward Support at Yearly Low
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 2, 2024 03:02 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The top 10 most traded currencies
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 3, 2023 02:48 PM
        ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 16, 2023 01:31 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.