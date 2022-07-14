EUR/USD may bottom out soon

…the key question is: will there be a more pronounced breakdown of parity first, before it bottoms out?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 14, 2022 11:46 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

…the key question is: will there be a more pronounced breakdown of parity first, before it bottoms out?

Calling the low on the EUR/USD has not been fun for anyone that has attempted it. Luckily, we have been consistently bearish on the world’s most heavily traded currency pair. But at these levels, even we have to at least entertain the idea of a potential bottom.

So, how likely is it that we will see a low form around parity on the EUR/USD exchange rate?

There is no short answer, but there are good reasons why a bottom for the EUR/USD might be near, if we haven’t already seen it.

Euro too cheap?

 

Firstly, there is the argument that the single currency might have gotten too cheap.

Remember, the euro was last this weak in 2002. Not even the height of the pandemic in 2020 or the European debt crisis in 2012 saw it trade this low.

This time, we are talking about stagflation and a sharp divergence between US and Eurozone monetary policies. So, there is good reason why the EUR/USD is where it is this time around.

But unless this economic downturn turns into a prolonged recession or a depression, then it is possible that the market is underestimating the single currency’s value.

 

US recession risks not priced in for USD

 

We are likely to be in a recession already in Europe, hence the weakness in the single currency and equity markets. But the US could follow suit with all these aggressive rate hikes and surging inflationary pressures weighing on consumer sentiment and spending. The slowdown around the world may very well push the world’s largest economy into a recession.

As we saw on Wednesday, US CPI was much hotter than expected at 9.1% which boosted speculation that the Fed will put the pedal to the metal and deliver a 100-basis point rate hike instead of 75 at its next meeting. That only raises worries over an economic slowdown. The Fed front-loading interest rate hikes only helps bring forward rate-cutting cycle. The markets think this could happen as early as Q1.

 

But could EUR/USD fall below parity before we see a bottom?

 

That was my base case scenario, and we already did see the euro print sub-1.000 on Wednesday, before recovering more than 100 pips. Was that it, or will it dip below parity again, and this time more decisively…. leading to a capitulation and an eventual bottom?

This scenario cannot be ruled out just yet. Remember, it was only a couple of days ago when the market fully priced in 75bp hike in July. The CPI overshoot and BoC’s larger hike of 1% raised the bar and investors started to bet that the Fed will now also hike by 1% instead of 0.75% in two weeks’ time. The OIS market was pricing in 90bp hike for July by Thursday morning, when this report was written.

 

Opportunistic trades

 

From my observation of big round handles and after extensive drops, I reckon there will be a lot of speculators looking for a EUR/USD bounce around parity. On Wednesday, we got a bounce of 100 pips before rates have dropped back to 1.2020 at the time of writing.

eurusd

 

I am expecting to see further such rebounds as speculators either take profit on their shorts, or opportunistic bullish traders look for “one-shot-one-kill” types of bounce trades every time we get close to parity. Whether or not we will see a larger bounce than the day before remains to be seen.

But the bulls’ logic may be something like:

“I want to go long around current levels with a stop not too far below parity to get a good reward-to-risk profile. If it works, great, if not then well it was a calculated risk. Maybe I would start with a small position to test the waters and then, later on, if we see more signs that it wants to bottom out, add to that position so then I have a full 1R risk.”

 

In a nutshell

 

The ongoing re-pricing higher in Fed rate expectations is likely to keep the dollar supported, and may lead to another break below parity in the coming days. Even so, for the reasons stated above, I think that we are very close to reaching a low on the EUR/USD. Whether parity breaks again or not, I think that the downside risks are limited for the euro going forward.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR USD Parity

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.