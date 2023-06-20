EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 20, 2023 8:23 AM
112 views
Research
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD holds steady as PPI cools

  • German PPI falls -1.4% MoM
  • A growing division in the ECB is appearing
  • EUR/USD resistance at 1.0970

EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.09 after modest losses in the previous session and as investors digest the latest German wholesale inflation data.

German wholesale prices fell by a larger-than-expected -1.4% MoM in May after rising by 0.3% in April. Expectations had been for a 0.7% decline. On an annual basis, producer prices raised 1% year on year, down from 4.1%.

To support the view that inflation in the eurozone’s largest economy is cooling at a faster pace than expected, which raises questions over the future path of interest rates beyond July.

The ECB raised interest rates by 25 bps last week and pointed to another rate hike next month; however, whether the central bank will hike again in September is unclear.

Great divisions within the ECB are becoming apparent. ECB chief economist pushed back on expectations of a September hike. However, other policymakers favour a more hawkish approach. Isabel Schnabel said this is not the time to be complacent.

Looking ahead, ECB Executive Board members Andrea Enria and Luis de Guindos are due to speak today. Hawkish comments could lift the euro.

Meanwhile, the USD is edging higher on safe-haven demand after the PBoC cut its primary loan rate by 10 basis points, as expected. Concerns over the health of the economic recovery in China continue to plague the markets.

US housing starts data will be in focus later today ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress tomorrow.

EUR/USD outlook – technical analysis

EURUSD enjoyed a strong rally last week, running into resistance at 1.0970, which is the level that bulls need to take out in order to extend the bullish run towards 1.10. The RSI supports further upside.

Conversely, immediate support can be seen at 1.0910, the weekly low, and 1.0885, the 50 sma. A break below 1.08, the 100 sma, is needed to negate the near-term uptrend, which could open the door to 1.0760, the 20 sma.

eur/usd outlook chart

USD/JPY eases back from a new 7-month high

  • JPY rises on safe-haven flows amid concerns over China’s economic recover
  • US housing starts are due ahead of Fed Chair Powell tomorrow
  • USD/JPY eases from 142.25 a 7-month high

USD/JPY is easing back from a 7-month high of 14225 reached in the Asian session to just below 142.00 at the time of writing.

The Japanese yen is benefitting from safe-haven flows amid ongoing concerns over the strength of the economic recovery in China and is finding a boost from more robust than-expected Japanese industrial production.

Industrial output rose 0.7% MoM in April, defying expectations of a -0.4% decline.

At these lofty levels, the market could be starting to speculate over intervention from Japanese authorities to support the yen.

The USD is falling versus the yen but trades modestly higher versus its major peers as traders return to their desks after the long Juneteenth weekend.

US housing starts data will be in focus ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress, which begins tomorrow.

The markets will be watching Powell closely for clues over the future path for interest rates after the Fed skipped a June rate hike last week but pointed to a higher peak rate of 5.6% this year.

USD/JPY outlook - technical analysis

USD/JPY continues to trade with an almost 2-month ascending channel, testing resistance at 142.25, the November 21st, 2022, high. Buyers will need to rise above here to extend the bullish run to the 143.00 round number and the rising trend line resistance of the rising channel.

However, it is worth noting that the bearish RSI divergence which could suggest that the run higher is running out of steam.

Support can be seen at 140.70, the May high, 140.25, the 20 sma, and 140.00, the psychological level. Below here, the June low of 138.45 comes into focus.

usd/jpy outlook chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD/JPY EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
By:
Joshua Warner
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 14, 2023 11:55 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.