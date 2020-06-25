EURUSD intraday bearish channel in play

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 25, 2020 5:43 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

EUR/USD intraday bearish channel in play

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the NZD and AUD. 

On the economic data front, Wholesale Inventories fell 1.2% on month in the May preliminary reading (+0.4% expected), from a revised +0.2% in the April final reading, a low last seen in 2009. Durable Goods orders jumped 15.8% on month in the May preliminary reading (+10.5% expected), from a revised -18.1% in the April final reading, marking a high last reached in 2014. GDP remained at -5.0% in the first quarter third reading (as expected), in line with the first quarter second reading. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 1,480K for the week ending June 20th (1,320K expected), from a revised 1,540K in the week before. Continuing Claims slid to 19,522K for the week ending June 13th (20,000K expected), from a revised 20,289K in the previous week. 

On Friday, Personal Income for May is expected to fall 6.0% on month, from +10.5% in April. Personal Spending for May is expected to increase 9.0% on month, from -13.6% in April. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment index for the June final reading is expected to rise to 79.2 on month, from 78.9 in the June preliminary reading.                                                                                                                             
The Euro was bearish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index for July rose from -18.6 to -9.6 (-12.0 expected). 

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD. 

It was a relatively uneventful trading day in the forex market. We saw the largest move in the EUR/USD which declined 31 pips to 1.122. The pair remains inside a bearish trend channel capped bu a declining trend line. Look for further pressure down towards intraday lows at 1.119 and 1.11675 in extension. A rebound above 1.124 could signal the end of the bearish trend an a reversal towards 1.2815. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy trading.
Related tags: EUR Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.