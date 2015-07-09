eurusd in holding pattern below 1 1100 before greece proposals 821862015

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has bumped up against key 1.1100 resistance several times during the current trading week, but has repeatedly retreated, unable to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2015 8:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has bumped up against key 1.1100 resistance several times during the current trading week, but has repeatedly retreated, unable to close above this level as of Thursday. With the post-referendum drama in Greece continuing to impart uncertainty on the euro, the EUR/USD currency pair has been trading within a relatively tight range under 1.1100, seemingly with a wait-and-see anticipation.

Currently trading lower on Thursday, EUR/USD remains limited to the upside and well below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages. From a longer-term perspective, EUR/USD has been entrenched in an unmistakable bearish trend for the past 14 months.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

From a shorter-term perspective, the past three weeks have seen a volatile and choppy slide from the major 1.1400 resistance area as Greece’s prospects fluctuated while the US dollar generally continued to strengthen.

With Greek reform proposals and negotiations impending, the euro could see major moves before and into the weekend based upon these developments.

While any positive developments may prompt an upside move for the EUR/USD, the outlook for the currency pair remains bearish overall. The current downside target for any such bearish move resides at the key 1.0800 support level, with a further target at the major 1.0500 support area, which is around the pair’s March multi-year lows. Any sustained break above 1.1100 should be limited to the upside by major resistance around the noted 1.1400 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.