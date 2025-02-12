EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks

Markets stay on edge as inflation fears grow, fueled by Fed Chair Powell’s stance on delaying rate cuts, upcoming U.S. CPI data, and tariff impacts. Nasdaq holds below record highs, while EUR/USD maintains its bullish rebound.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:13 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events to Watch

  • Fed Chair Powell signals no urgency for rate cuts; testimony continues today
  • Markets remain indecisive ahead of U.S. CPI results and inflation assessment
  • Nasdaq maintains its bullish trend; EUR/USD holds its rebound
  • Technical Analysis: EUR/USD & Nasdaq – 3-Day Time Frames

Markets on Edge Amid Inflation Concerns

The U.S. dollar's strength—initially fueled by inflation fears following Trump’s return to the White House—remains a dominant force as markets await today’s U.S. CPI data. Why does this matter? A combination of the Fed’s willingness to delay rate cuts and potential tariff consequences has intensified focus on U.S. inflation metrics, shaping market sentiment and expectations.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

EUR/USD Outlook: A dollar retracement is crucial for EUR/USD to regain momentum above 1.07 and eliminate parity risks for 2025

Nasdaq Performance: The index is riding AI-driven optimism, supported by Trump’s economic policies, but lacks the momentum to break new record highs. If inflation data surprises to the upside, Nasdaq’s rally could face renewed pressure.

Meanwhile, Chinese markets are experiencing a surge in AI optimism, particularly following DeepSeek’s domestic breakthroughs and its integration into BYD’s vehicle systems. While AI-driven market growth appears sustainable, potential headwinds remain due to tariffs, inflation pressures, and trade war concerns.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Market Uncertainty

EUR/USD Outlook – 3-Day Time Frame (Log Scale)

EURUSD_2025-02-12_10-38-43

Source: TradingView

The EUR/USD is holding its rebound, establishing a solid support base above 1.02. A clear close above 1.0520 is necessary to eliminate further parity risks for the Euro in 2025. A breakout above 1.0520 could extend gains toward 1.0620, 1.07, and 1.0850, aligning with the July 2023 – December 2023 trendline.

On the downside, a break below 1.1070 may trigger further losses toward parity (1.00) and 0.99, aligning with the 0.681 and 0.786 Fibonacci retracement levels of the September 2022 – October 2024 uptrend.

Nasdaq Outlook – 3-Day Time Frame (Log Scale)

Nasdaq Outlook NAS100_2025-02-12_11-08-45

Source: TradingView

Although Nasdaq continues to hold its bullish rebound within a 2-year uptrend channel, it faces notable resistance at 22,000 – 22,200, requiring a clear breakout to confirm the next rally toward the 22,800 – 22,900 zone.

Downside Risks: Recent tariff-related headwinds and AI competition led to temporary lows at 20,800. A firm close below 21,200 and 20,800 could extend losses to 20,300, 19,900, and 19,700, aligning with the boundaries of a respected down-trending parallel channel from December 2024 to January 2025.

 

Written by: Razan Hilal, CMT
Follow on X: @Rh_waves
YouTube: Commodities and Forex Trading with Razan Hilal

 

Related tags: Nasdaq EUR/USD CPI Powell Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:12 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY look set to extend their bounce (to various degrees)
Today 03:29 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Tests Resistance as Yield Differentials Widen
Today 02:58 AM
Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
Yesterday 10:28 PM
GBP/USD Halts Selloff to Carve Bullish Engulfing Candlestick
Yesterday 08:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 08:13 AM
    USA flag
    Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 7, 2025 08:00 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ subdued with trade tariffs & Alphabet earnings in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 4, 2025 02:16 PM
        stocks_02
        Wall Street gaps lower, ASX under pressure following Trump’s tariffs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 3, 2025 12:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.