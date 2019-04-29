EURUSD higher post PCE and ahead of EZ GDP

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 29, 2019 12:30 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Euro data points to continued weakness
Eurozone confidence data came in mostly weaker than forecast with economic sentiment at the lowest level since 2016, showing that the bloc’s economy is still bogged down. 

The euro will remain in focus as investors look ahead to a barrage of data due be released from the bloc tomorrow. Expectations are for 1.1% growth yoy and 0.3% growth qoq, up from 0.2% amid fewer global headwinds and upbeat services activity. However, these figures could be overly optimistic given that the German manufacturing pmi was down at 44.1.

A strong GDP reading could see the EUR/USD climb back towards $1.12. A miss could see the euro retest year to date lows.

Dollar dips post PCE reading
The dollar put its recent rally on hold following US inflation data. PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation showed that prices declined to 1.6% in April, down from a downwardly revised 1.7% in March and below the 1.7% forecast. The data comes following Friday’s mixed GDP data. A GDP release that saw the headline figure demonstrating impressive growth of 3.2%. However, this was driven principally by a large accumulation of unsold merchandise, as the inventory component of the report was high and consumer spending noticeably weak. 

Weak inflation and “the not quite as impressive as the headline figures suggest” GDP report are unlikely to encourage the Fed to take their finger off the pause button, even though other data across the month, such as retail sales, home sales and manufacturing have all seen improvements. According the CME Fed funds, the market is still pricing in a 65% probability of a rate cut before the end of the year. This is keeping the dollar under pressure ahead of the US Federal Reserve rate announcement on Wednesday. 


Related tags: Dollar EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustained Bullish Break or Bear Trap?
Today 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Today 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Today 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:10 AM
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.