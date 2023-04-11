EUR/USD, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD rises ahead of retail sale, Fed speakers. FTSE rises amid an improved mood and after softer Chinese inflation.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 11, 2023 8:26 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises ahead of retail sale, Fed speakers

EUR/USD is rising, reversing losses from yesterday amid an improved market mood.

The euro is finding support from hawkish ECB commentary after Klaas Knot said that the central bank wasn’t done with hiking rates. ECB’s De Cos agreed, saying that eurozone inflation remains elevated and requires further hikes to tame.

Today attention is on eurozone retail sales, which are expected to fall -0.8% MoM in February after rising a smaller-than-expected 0.3% in January, highlighting the underlying weakness in consumer demand as prices remain high.

The USD is falling as investors come to terms with a 25 basis point hike in May, following strong US non-farm payroll data.

There is no high impacting US economic data today. Fed speakers could influence the greenback by shedding more light on the future direction of rate hikes.

Where next for the EUR/USD?

After running into resistance at 1.0970, EUR/USD has eased lower. However, the pair remains above the key moving averages on the daily chart and the RSI also supports further upside.

Buyers will look for a rise over 1.0970 to extend the bullish trend towards 1.10 the psychological level and 1.1030, the 2023 high.

Strong support can be seen at 1.0790 which should limit the downside. A break below here, the April low, sees the outlook for the bulls deteriorate. Below here, the 50 sma at 1.0730 comes into play.

 

eurusd chart

 

FTSE rises amid improved mood and after softer Chinese inflation

The FTSE, along with its European peers, is heading higher as investors return from the extended weekend in an upbeat mood. The positive outlook is helped by weaker-than-expected inflation from China, which means that the PBOC has leeway for further stimulus to aid the economic recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

BRC retail sales showed a rise of 5.1% in March, down slightly from 5.2%, but above 3 month average of 4.8% and the 12 month average of 2.6%. Like-for-like sales rose 4.9%. With consumer confidence edging higher and the Kings Coronation on the horizon the outlook is improving for retailers.

The economic calendar is quiet; investors will look toward the Spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, which are meeting this week. The IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) is due to be released today and could drive sentiment.

Where next for the FTSE?

The FTSE has rebounded from the late March low of 7335, rising above the 200, 100 & 50 sma. The price has broken above some key resistance levels to test 7800 a monthly high. The RSI supports further upside while it remains out of the overbought territory.

Buyers could look towards resistance at 7860, the January high, ahead of 7985, the March high, ahead of 8000 psychological level, and 8040 the all-time high.

On the flip side, immediate support can be seen at 7760 the 50 sma, and 7730 a level that has offered support and resistance on several occasions over the past few months. It would take a fall below 7600/7615 support zone to negate the near-term uptrend.

 

ftse chart

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
FOMC Meeting Preview: Will the Fed Put Rate Hikes on the Table?
Today 05:21 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls & is on track to decline across April
Today 01:24 PM
WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Keeping an Eye on Economic Growth Metrics
Today 01:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves on stronger Eurozone economy as focus turns to US data
Today 12:21 PM
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD price action warns of downside risk ahead of key inflation and growth data
Today 06:10 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Oil refinery
WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Keeping an Eye on Economic Growth Metrics
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 01:02 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD outlook improves on stronger Eurozone economy as focus turns to US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:21 PM
      germany_01
      DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 08:15 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD price action warns of downside risk ahead of key inflation and growth data
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 06:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.