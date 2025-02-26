EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD falls after German GFK consumer confidence drops. FTSE 100 rises as PM lifts defence spending.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:06 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD falls after German GFK consumer confidence drops

  • GFK consumer confidence falls to -24.7 from -22.6
  • USD is rising, but gains could be limited amid weak data
  • EUR/USD remains below 1.0530 resistance

EUR/USD is falling, snapping a two-day winning streak as the USD recovers, tracking higher treasury yields.

The USD index has risen to 106.50, with the 2-year and 10-year treasury yields also advancing. However, gains in the USD could be limited after a slew of weaker data. Yesterday, US consumer confidence fell by 7 points, marking its third straight monthly decline while dropping to an almost four-year low.

Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin sees Core PCE cooling further this week as the Fed continues to make progress on controlling inflation. However, he still sees the need for a wait-and-see approach. The US economic calendar is relatively quiet today with new home sales. Tomorrow, US GDP and Friday's core PCE data will take centre stage.

The EUR found support earlier this week from optimism surrounding the German elections and the prospect of a €200 billion emergency defence fund.

Meanwhile, data from the eurozone’s largest economy has been less encouraging, with the Q4 GDP confirming a -0.2 % QoQ contraction. Today’s GFK consumer confidence was also weaker than expected, falling to -24.7 in March from -22.6 in February and defying expectations of a rise to -21.

The weak data comes ahead of the ECB meeting next week, at which the central bank is expected to cut rates by a further 25 basis points.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD has extended its recovery from the 1.02 February low, rising above the 50 SMA, but has failed to rise above 1.0530, the level it needs to break above to create a higher high. A rise above here, supported by the RSI above 50 brings 1.06 into focus.

On the downside, support is at 1.0450 round number and 1.0390, the 50 SMA.

eur/usd forecast chart

FTSE 100 rises as PM lifts defence spending

  • Defence spending will increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027
  • Aston Martin falls 9% after reporting a full-year loss
  • FTSE extends recovery from 8613

The FTSE 100 opened higher on Tuesday after UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer revealed plans to increase defence spending, boosting defence stocks.

PM Starmer said he would increase the annual spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 to offer more support to Europe amid Ukraine peace talks. His announcement came ahead of a meeting with President Trump in Washington, where Ukraine will be a key focus of the discussion.

On the corporate front, Aston Martin Lagonda reported a mixed set of final results. A stronger second-half sorry generated positive cash flow in the final quarter; however, it still reported an overall loss and a larger debt pile. Across the year, health, all volumes fell 9% to 6030 owing to supply chain disruptions and weaker demand in China. That said, volumes rose 8% in the fourth quarter amid deliveries of a new core product range. Full year revenue dropped 3% to 1.58 billion after things fell 11% as the company reported an operating loss of 100 million.

Elsewhere BP will be in focus see energy giant is expected to announce that it will cut its renewable energy investments and focus on increasing oil and gas production. BP will outline its strategy after pressure from some investors unhappy about recent profits and the share price which is underperformed rivals.

UK comic calendar is quiet today. Bank of England's Dhingra will speak later. Dhingra voted to cut rates by 50 basis points in the February meeting and said in a speech yesterday that policymakers don't have a consensus over how fast the central bank should be cutting interest rates even though they all used the word gradual, which could be around 25 basis points per quarter.

Looking ahead to the US session, the US economic calendar is quiet but eyes will be on Nvidia's results after the close, which could affect broader market sentiment.

FTSE 100 Forecast - technical analysis

After falling back from its all-time high of 8841, the FTSE found support at 8613 and rebounded higher. The uptrend remains intact, with the price trading above its rising trendline dating back to December 20 and above its 50, 100 & 200 SMA.

Buyers will look to extend gains towards 8800 and 8841 to create a higher high and fresh record level.

Support can be seen at 8613, last week’s low. Below here, the rising trendline support is at 8550 ahead of 8480.

ftse 100 forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR/USD FTSE

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 10:00 AM
    germany_01
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 24, 2025 11:08 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.