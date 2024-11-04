EURUSD Forecast: US Election and FOMC Week

EURUSD Forecast: EURUSD’s recent bullish reversal above the 1.08 mark will face a critical test this week as US election results and the FOMC meeting inject volatility into the markets.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 4, 2024 8:12 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Eurozone Flash CPI: Climbed from 1.7% to 2%, hitting the ECB’s target
  • US Core PCE: Increased to 0.3% for the first time since April 2024, supporting a more cautious rate cut approach
  • US Elections: A Trump victory raises concerns over a stronger dollar and inflation risks
  • FOMC Rate Cut: Markets anticipate a 25-bps rate cut for Thursday’s meeting

Eurozone Inflation and Growth Data Recap

Recent Eurozone data supported a rebound in EURUSD above 1.08, driven by positive figures in preliminary Euro GDP, which reached a one-year high of 0.4%, and a boost in German CPI to a seven-month high at 0.4%.

The flash CPI estimate also rose to the ECB’s target of 2%, up from 1.7%. These indicators have recharged EURUSD’s momentum from oversold levels, allowing it to retest the 1.09 mark. This rally, however, will be tested by US election results in a close race and the FOMC decision with a potential 25bps rate cut.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

US Elections and FOMC: Potential Volatility for the US Dollar

The general market consensus is leaning toward a bullish dollar reaction (bearish EURUSD) with a Trump win in comparison to a Harris win, due to concerns over his aggressive tariff policies and inflation implications. Beyond the election, the Fed’s Thursday meeting will provide insights into economic conditions, especially after the recent uptick in Core PCE to 0.3% for the first time since April 2024 and a significant drop in US non-farm payrolls to 2021 lows, affected by a challenging hurricane season.

Quantifying Uncertainty with Technical Analysis

EURUSD Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD Forecast: EURUSD_2024-11-04_12-34-56 

Source: Tradingview

Retesting the thrust (triangle border convergence point) of the triangle extending between the highs EURUSD recently rebounded to 1.09, retesting the triangle convergence point between the July 2023 highs and June 2024 lows.

The current price action on a 3-day chart remains above the 50-period SMA, with potential resistance at the 1.0920 area. Given the volatility risks this week, scenarios are as follows:

Bullish Scenario

Short-term resistance: 1.0920, 1.10, 1.1140

Long-term resistance: 1.1220, 1.1320

Bearish Scenario

Short-term support: 1.0830, 1.0780

Long-term support: 1.0680, 1.06, 1.05

— Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: EUR/USD FOMC US Election Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.