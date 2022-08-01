EUR/USD eyes breakout as US manufacturing prices, construction spending tumble

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 1, 2022 3:45 PM
33 views
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Today’s key US data has just been released and the US dollar and bond yields whipsawed in initial reaction.

The latest manufacturing PMI revealed, among other things, that prices have tumbled in the sector in another sign that we may have reached peak inflation, while the slump in orders, production and jobs all point to weakness in the economy. Separately, constructing spending tumbled 1.1% month-over-month in June. Thus, today’s US data is consistent with what the markets have been pricing in over the last few weeks: namely, peak inflation and falling economic activity. This should keep the dollar and yields undermined, supporting foreign currencies and gold. The ISM non-manufacturing PMI, due out on Wednesday, could provide the next catalyst for the dollar, given that the US is a services-led economy. If we see weakness in the services sector, this should weigh on the greenback as investors will likely further reduce their expectations about another 75-basis point hike from the Federal Reserve.

 

The headline ISM Manufacturing PMI wasn’t great itself, by any means. It printed 52.8, its lowest level since July 2020, down from 53.0 previously. But this was still better than 52.0 expected. The details of the PMI report revealed that new orders fell deeper into contraction to 48.0 from 49.2. But the big surprise was in the Prices Paid sub index, which tumbled from 78.5 to 60.0, way more than 73.5 expected.

In light of today’s US data, I think we should now see a clean breakout in the EUR/USD above the 1.0250 resistance area, towards the next potential resistance at 1.0350:

EUR/USD

From the other side of the EUR/USD equation, the euro continued to struggle against other currencies earlier today, although it remains to be seen whether a potential rally in the EUR/USD will also lift other euro crosses.

Last week saw the euro continue to underperform foreign currencies, although it eked out a small gain versus the dollar, with the latter falling across the board. The EUR/USD showed some signs of life following the release mixed Eurozone data with growth figures from Spain, Italy and France all beating expectations. However, more recent data from the Eurozone has been poor, suggesting growth has weakened at the start of Q3. That trend continued at the start of this week with the latest German retail sales figure coming in at -1.6% this morning, following a gain of 1.2% the month before.

However, there is no sign of inflation turning lower in the eurozone – with CPI having just accelerated to a fresh record high, which means that consumers are facing even more pressure on their disposable incomes, potentially resulting into lower spending and weaker economic activity. Indeed, with there could be more inflation in Germany once government subsidies expire at the end of August. The ECB might have to now deliver another 50-basis point hike.

Still, while stagflation fears remain alive in the eurozone, much of the downside risks are already priced in for the euro, I would imagine. So, I still think there is more juice left in this EUR/USD recovery – especially in light of the further falls we have seen in US bond yields as a result of a welcome relief in prices paid in the manufacturing sector.   

As before, I continue to expect the EUR/USD will climb further over the next few days, and re-test the old broken support zone around 1.0350. We just need to see a clean breakout above 1.0250 resistance today. There is also the potential for a rally beyond this level to 1.05 handle, but we will cross the bridge when we get there. One step at a time. Overall, I only expect to see moderate further upside for the EUR/USD exchange rate. This short-term bullish technical outlook will become invalid if key support at 1.0120 breaks on a daily closing basis.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Today 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 24, 2023 08:00 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 05/22/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 22, 2023 01:28 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD outlook: ECB could deliver hawkish surprise - preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 2, 2023 01:30 PM
        Germany flag
        EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 24, 2023 07:29 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.