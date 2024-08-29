EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Is the Euro's Uptrend Over?

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: With the US Dollar Index (DXY) holding above its December 2023 support, a significant drop in Spanish inflation rates, and a general cooldown in energy prices, the EURUSD is poised for heightened volatility as the market begins to price in September's monetary policies ahead of August's monthly close.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 29, 2024 10:00 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key USD Events

  • US Prelim GDP
  • US unemployment claims
  • US Core PCE (Friday)

As the Fed aims to maintain low inflation and a strong labor market, today's US unemployment claims are in the spotlight, especially ahead of next week's non-farm payrolls data. The scale of September’s potential rate cut will likely hinge on labor market conditions, impacting both the US Dollar Index and EURUSD.

Currently, the DXY is experiencing a positive rebound from its December 2023 lows, supported by an oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI). However, a definitive bullish rebound remains contingent on tomorrow’s core PCE data and next week’s non-farm payrolls.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

Key EUR Events

  • German Prelim CPI m/m
  • Spanish Flash CPI
  • Eurozone Flash CPI Estimate y/y (Friday)

Following the sharp decline in Spain’s flash Consumer Price Index from 2.8% to 2.2%, the euro is under bearish pressure with dovish expectations ahead of Germany's CPI report today, which will provide key insights into the Eurozone’s complete flash inflation estimate due on Friday.

Volatility in the EURUSD could also shift based on US economic data at market open, particularly with unemployment claims in focus.

Technical Outlook

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: DXY – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: DXY_2024-08-29_12-21-12

Source: Tradingview

The US Dollar Index is currently in a positive rebound mode, respecting its oversold RSI and December 2023 support. The 102-barrier, which aligns with the lower border of its primary consolidation and the August 5 low, is being watched as potential resistance, especially as the dovish trend continues.

On the downside, the July 2023 lows are positioned to offer support below the December 2023 lows.

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: EURUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: EURUSD_2024-08-29_12-28-16

Source: Tradingview

While the DXY has rebounded from its December 2023 lows, the EURUSD has also bounced back from the 1.12 psychological barrier, right above the December 2023 high. However, increasing bearish pressures are evident amid dovish policy expectations.

Support for the pair is anticipated at the 1.10 level (aligned with the August 5 high) and 1.0930 (near the 2-year trendline border).

On the upside, a break above the 1.1220 barrier could realign the EURUSD with its July 2023 highs at the 1.113 level.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Forex EUR/USD ECB Fed DXY

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Yesterday 07:30 AM
The Failure of the Renowned 2-10 Spread ‘Recession Signal’…Or Is It? – Surprise of 2024
Yesterday 04:00 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
December 31, 2024 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
December 31, 2024 03:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

china_06
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 30, 2024 07:00 AM
        gold_05
        Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 30, 2024 01:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.