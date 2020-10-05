EURUSD downtrend is looking weak

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Monday with the exception of the NZD and JPY. On the US economic data front, no major economic data was released.



On Tuesday, the U.S. Trade deficit for August is expected to increase to 66.2 billion dollars on month, from 63.6 billion dollars in July. Finally, U.S. Job Openings for August are expected to release at 6.50 million jobs on month, compared to 6.62 million jobs in July.

In Europe, research firm Markit has published final readings of September Services PMI for the Eurozone at 48.0 (vs 47.6 expected), for Germany at 50.6 (vs 49.1 expected), for France at 47.5 (as expected) and for the U.K. at 56.1 (vs 55.1 expected). The Eurozone's August retail sales rose +4.4% on month (vs +2.5% expected). A break below 1.1605 support could cause an acceleration lower towards 1.15 key support that was acting as resistance back in March.