EUR/USD Defends 1.0500 After USD, DXY Finishes FOMC Gap

It’s been a fast first-half of Q4 for both the US Dollar and EUR/USD and both are now showing a case of RSI divergence from the daily chart.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
November 15, 2024 7:15 PM
100USD_buildings
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

 

US Dollar, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar breakout continued for a seventh week, and it’s been a stark contrast to the weakness that drove during Q3 trade.
  • DXY is now near range resistance and the big item from this week was closing the gap from last November’s FOMC rate decision, right around when the Fed had started to sound as though rate hikes were over and rate cuts would be their next move.
  • With EUR/USD at range support and the US Dollar at range resistance, the two-year mean reversion theme is center-stage for next week.
  • I’ll be looking at both DXY and EUR/USD in the weekly webinar on Tuesday, and you’re welcome to join: Click here for registration information.

US Dollar bulls have made a statement so far in Q4 and we’re just half-way through the quarter. While weakness was pervasive in the first two months of Q3 trade following a test of the 106.00 handle, matters have shifted quickly so far in Q4 as the Fed has started to sound less and less dovish.

Perhaps paradoxically, the USD didn’t show much for bearish continuation after the Fed’s first rate cut. The bank had telegraphed the move quite well and expectations were already high for additional easing through the next couple of years. In the Fed’s forecast for the September cut of 50 bps, they had also highlighted the expectation for Fed Funds to be down around 3.1%-3.6% at the end of 2025, and from around 2.6%-3.6% at the end of 2026.

Nonetheless, sellers couldn’t break much fresh ground after that announcement and that led to the build of a falling wedge formation, often approached with aim of bullish reversal. And that’s precisely what’s shown so far in the 4th quarter as buyers have pushed DXY up to a fresh yearly high.

The gap from last November was the big item for this week and as we near the weekly close, that’s been the only thing that’s been able to stall the breakout. It was last November when the Fed started to sound as though they were finished with hikes; and on the rate decision on November 1st, DXY closed at 106.88 and then opened the next day at 106.50.

The gap was in-play in April and May as the bottom of that zone at 106.50 helped to set the high on two separate occasions, making for a double top formation. That slowed the move on Wednesday of this week, but buyers were undeterred, pushing for another fresh high on Thursday which amounted to a fresh yearly high in DXY.

Notably, the daily chart of DXY has started to show RSI divergence, with a lower-high on RSI and a higher-high on price. This is the mirror image of the RSI divergence that had shown in September, leading into the build of the falling wedge formation.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

 

From the weekly chart we can see the broader backdrop in the USD, which has been a range for the past two years. There have been some strong trends that stalled in this same area, such as the rally last summer that ran for 11 weeks before sellers stepped in. And then there was the rally in the first few months of the year, which stalled at that 106.50 level.

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

us dollar weekly 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Now the big question is whether USD bulls have the motivation to continue the break and if we look at it from a fundamental perspective, that can be argued, as the FOMC is now signaling caution around future rate cuts. But, perhaps more important is the fact that DXY is a composite of underlying currencies and the largest component of that, the Euro, is in an economy backed by the possibility of more rate cuts down-the-road. Similarly, EUR/USD is testing range support which I’ll look at in a moment.

In DXY, the current two-year high populates at 107.35, and inside of that the 107.00 handle was in-play twice this week, including as a lower-high on Thursday after the comments from Jerome Powell brought question to the December rate cut that’s long been priced-in to markets.

 

US Dollar Hourly Price Chart

us dollar hourly 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD: From Range Resistance to Range Support

 

EUR/USD made a fast move up to the 1.1200 handle in August, and that’s where bulls suddenly started to show signs of stall. I had talked about this quite a bit in these articles and videos related to those articles, but that big figure was a tough spot for bulls to breach.

Now that we’re half-way through Q4 the pair has already pushed down to range support at the 1.0500 handle, which was last in-play a year ago as buyers showed up to hold the lows.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD

 

At this point the 1.0500 level has held the low and interestingly, that has some relationship with the DXY test of 107.00 looked at above. But, also of interest is the fact that there’s now a case of diverging RSI on the daily chart and RSI is pushing back above the 30-level.

This sets the stage for lower-high resistance tests at the 1.0611-1.0643 zone, after which 1.0700 and 1.0750-1.0765 would be of interest.

 

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd daily 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

US Dollar, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar breakout continued for a seventh week, and it’s been a stark contrast to the weakness that drove during Q3 trade.
  • DXY is now near range resistance and the big item from this week was closing the gap from last November’s FOMC rate decision, right around when the Fed had started to sound as though rate hikes were over and rate cuts would be their next move.
  • With EUR/USD at range support and the US Dollar at range resistance, the two-year mean reversion theme is center-stage for next week.
  • I’ll be looking at both DXY and EUR/USD in the weekly webinar on Tuesday, and you’re welcome to join: Click here for registration information.

Video

 

US Dollar bulls have made a statement so far in Q4 and we’re just half-way through the quarter. While weakness was pervasive in the first two months of Q3 trade following a test of the 106.00 handle, matters have shifted quickly so far in Q4 as the Fed has started to sound less and less dovish.

Perhaps paradoxically, the USD didn’t show much for bearish continuation after the Fed’s first rate cut. The bank had telegraphed the move quite well and expectations were already high for additional easing through the next couple of years. In the Fed’s forecast for the September cut of 50 bps, they had also highlighted the expectation for Fed Funds to be down around 3.1%-3.6% at the end of 2025, and from around 2.6%-3.6% at the end of 2026.

Nonetheless, sellers couldn’t break much fresh ground after that announcement and that led to the build of a falling wedge formation, often approached with aim of bullish reversal. And that’s precisely what’s shown so far in the 4th quarter as buyers have pushed DXY up to a fresh yearly high.

The gap from last November was the big item for this week and as we near the weekly close, that’s been the only thing that’s been able to stall the breakout. It was last November when the Fed started to sound as though they were finished with hikes; and on the rate decision on November 1st, DXY closed at 106.88 and then opened the next day at 106.50.

The gap was in-play in April and May as the bottom of that zone at 106.50 helped to set the high on two separate occasions, making for a double top formation. That slowed the move on Wednesday of this week, but buyers were undeterred, pushing for another fresh high on Thursday which amounted to a fresh yearly high in DXY.

Notably, the daily chart of DXY has started to show RSI divergence, with a lower-high on RSI and a higher-high on price. This is the mirror image of the RSI divergence that had shown in September, leading into the build of the falling wedge formation.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

 

From the weekly chart we can see the broader backdrop in the USD, which has been a range for the past two years. There have been some strong trends that stalled in this same area, such as the rally last summer that ran for 11 weeks before sellers stepped in. And then there was the rally in the first few months of the year, which stalled at that 106.50 level.

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

us dollar weekly 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Now the big question is whether USD bulls have the motivation to continue the break and if we look at it from a fundamental perspective, that can be argued, as the FOMC is now signaling caution around future rate cuts. But, perhaps more important is the fact that DXY is a composite of underlying currencies and the largest component of that, the Euro, is in an economy backed by the possibility of more rate cuts down-the-road. Similarly, EUR/USD is testing range support which I’ll look at in a moment.

In DXY, the current two-year high populates at 107.35, and inside of that the 107.00 handle was in-play twice this week, including as a lower-high on Thursday after the comments from Jerome Powell brought question to the December rate cut that’s long been priced-in to markets.

 

US Dollar Hourly Price Chart

us dollar hourly 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD: From Range Resistance to Range Support

 

EUR/USD made a fast move up to the 1.1200 handle in August, and that’s where bulls suddenly started to show signs of stall. I had talked about this quite a bit in these articles and videos related to those articles, but that big figure was a tough spot for bulls to breach.

Now that we’re half-way through Q4 the pair has already pushed down to range support at the 1.0500 handle, which was last in-play a year ago as buyers showed up to hold the lows.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD

 

At this point the 1.0500 level has held the low and interestingly, that has some relationship with the DXY test of 107.00 looked at above. But, also of interest is the fact that there’s now a case of diverging RSI on the daily chart and RSI is pushing back above the 30-level.

This sets the stage for lower-high resistance tests at the 1.0611-1.0643 zone, after which 1.0700 and 1.0750-1.0765 would be of interest.

 

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd daily 111524Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley EUR/USD US Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.