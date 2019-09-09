EURUSD Continues to Climb towards 11100

There is plenty of room to move up towards 1.1100.

September 9, 2019 12:49 PM

EUR/USD Continues to Climb towards 1.1100

As my colleague Fawad wrote last week,  EUR/USD is at a pivotal point.  On a day when the economic calendar is light, the pair remained stuck near 1.1050.  Headlines rule the day, and when news was released that Germany is mulling the creation of a shadow budget to increase public investment beyond restrictions of national debt rules if the outlook warrants, EUR/USD pushed from 1.1030 to 1.1057.  It now looks like there is plenty of room to move up towards 1.1100. 

EUR/USD remains in a long-term descending triangle, however on September 3rd, the pair created a hammer at trendline support on a daily timeframe.  Although not textbook, with the bullish candle on the 4th one can argue this is a morning star candlestick formation, which is a powerful 3 candle reversal signal.  Although there is a lot of time left in the day, if the pair closed above 1.1057 a bullish engulfing candle will be formed, which suggests the pair could move up to 1.1100, which is trendline resistance and the 38.2% retracement level from the July 25th high to the Sept 3rd lows.  Above that, there is horizontal resistance and the 50% retracement level from the same time period near 1.1170. Support remain at September 3rd lows, at 1.0925.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a light data day such as today, always be on the lookout for headlines regarding Brexit and ECB.  Although there have been several Brexit headlines today, none have noticeably affected EUR/USD.  Also, Mario Draghi’s last meeting as ECB President is Thursday.  It’s worth watching for headlines regarding the upcoming meeting.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Germany USD Europe Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.