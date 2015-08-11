eurusd ascent on greek deal confronting major resistance 1009882015

The most recent leg within EUR/USD’s prolonged range-bound price action has been this past week’s rise from just above key 1.0800 support. As of Tuesday, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2015 7:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The most recent leg within EUR/USD’s prolonged range-bound price action has been this past week’s rise from just above key 1.0800 support. As of Tuesday, this ascent has approached major resistance around the 1.1100 level, which can now be seen as an important demarcation line dividing bearish and bullish sentiment.

Tuesday’s initial rise towards this resistance was prompted in part by an announcement that a Greek bailout deal had been agreed to “in principle” and that the technical aspects of the agreement had been established. The expectation that this deal should ward off Greece’s exit from the euro, at least for the time being, provided a boost to the common currency.

Despite this temporary boost, however, the US dollar portion of the currency pair continued to strengthen on the seemingly pervasive anticipation of a Fed rate hike this year that would create a widening interest rate differential, placing substantial pressure on the EUR/USD and prompting an intraday retreat on Tuesday from the noted 1.1100-area resistance.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

Along with the resistance imposed by the noted 1.1100 price level, the 50-day moving average is also currently placing technical pressure on the currency pair. From a longer-term perspective, EUR/USD continues to trade within a well-defined downtrend extending back to the 1.4000-area high back in May of last year.

In the short-term, if the noted 1.1100 resistance level is broken to the upside on potential impending news of the Greek deal being approved, the currency pair could continue to rise towards its 200-day moving average and intermediate resistance around the 1.1275 level.

Any such rise, however, should likely be short-lived, as fundamental drivers continue to favor a downside bias for EUR/USD. This bearish outlook would be reinforced by a move back down towards the noted 1.0800 support. Any subsequent breakdown below 1.0800 could likely accelerate the currency pair’s fall towards its major downside support target at the 1.0500 level, which is around the area of March’s twelve-year low and the site of a rough double-bottoming pattern in March and April.

Any further break below 1.0500, which would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend, could then pressure EUR/USD towards a further downside support target around the 1.0200 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.