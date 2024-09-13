EURUSD and Gold Analysis: Key Levels for the Week Ahead

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: Following the ECB’s priced-in rate cut decision and growing uncertainty over the global political landscape, both EURUSD and Gold are showing positive trends. With the upcoming FOMC meeting, high volatility is expected in the near term.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 13, 2024 8:48 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead:

  • US Retail Sales (Tuesday)
  • Federal Funds Rate & FOMC Meeting (Wednesday)
  • BOE Official Bank Rate (Thursday)
  • BOJ Policy Rate (Friday)
  • ECB President Lagarde Speech (Friday)

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

The EURUSD has rebounded positively after the ECB's rate cut decision, which was already priced into the markets. With the ECB expected to maintain a stable, data-driven approach through the end of the year, major volatility is likely to come from the US Dollar side as markets shift focus to the FOMC statement and US federal funds rate decision.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

In contrast, gold continues to act as a favored safe haven amidst inflationary pressures, a weakening dollar, and uncertainty driven by global political and economic factors, particularly as central banks adjust their monetary policies in September. Investors can expect heightened volatility next week with the FOMC statement and BOE/BOJ policy announcements on the horizon.

Technical Outlook

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: EURUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: EURUSD_2024-09-13_11-22-14

Source: Tradingview

The EURUSD has rebounded from the lower end of its 1.10 range, supported by a relative strength index (RSI) bounce from neutral territory. Resistance levels to watch are at 1.1120, where the trendline connecting lower highs between August (1.12) and September (1.1155) stands. A break above this level would confirm a move toward the 1.12 and 1.113 levels.

On the downside, if the decline from August highs (1.12) to September lows (1.10) does not form a continuation pattern, a breakout below 1.0970 could see support at 1.0890 and 1.0790.

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: XAUUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: XAUUSD_2024-09-13_11-27-52

Source: Tradingview

Gold finally broke out of its August consolidation, surging past the 2530 resistance to reach the anticipated 2570-2580 zone. With prices now facing resistance, a correction back toward the 2530-2500 range is possible. However, if gold maintains its primary uptrend and closes above the 2580 range, it could set the stage for a further move towards 2610 and 2660.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Precious metals Gold Forex Friday EUR/USD Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Halts Selloff to Carve Bullish Engulfing Candlestick
Today 08:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis into CPI: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 07:30 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Plummets on Trump Tariff Delay
Today 06:14 PM
Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
Today 05:19 PM
Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 11, 2025
Today 05:00 PM
EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
Today 04:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Precious metals articles

gold_03
Gold forecast: XAU/USD at fresh records amid trade war tensions
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:00 PM
    Uptrend
    Bullish Signs for Silver in Challenging Market Conditions
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:40 AM
      Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
        gold_03
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD drops in double dose of bearish news
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 25, 2024 03:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.