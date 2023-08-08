EURUSD analysis USDCAD and GOLD outlook Technical Tuesday

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 4:29 PM
0 views
Close-up of market chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD analysis: Could euro bottom soon?
  • Gold outlook: Metal still holding long-term levels
  • USD/CAD technical analysis: Loonie hits 1.35 resistance

 

 

In this week’s report, we will provide technical analysis on the EUR/USD and USD/CAD and discuss the GOLD outlook. The slight risk off tone across financial markets has kept the dollar supported on haven flows. But with US CPI to come, we could see a potential reversal in the dollar’s bullish trend this week, with major currency pairs testing some key levels.

 

 

EUR/USD analysis: Could euro bottom soon?

 

The EUR/USD was unable to reclaim broken support around 1.1030-1.1050 area following Friday’s rally as the slight risk off tone across financial markets have kept the dollar supported on haven flows. Similar price action has been witnessed in other dollar pairs, gold and silver.

 

So, the move lower in the EUR/USD has entirely been due to the renewed strength in US dollar, than necessarily weakness in the euro. Indeed, some euro crosses like the EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD have broken to new highs on the year, pointing to strength in the single currency. This means that when the dollar eventually tops out, the euro stands ready to benefit, as it is relatively stronger compared to the likes of the AUD and NZD.

 

So far, we haven’t seen any signs of a bottom for the EUR/USD, as it continues to break short-term support levels. The base of the big breakout in July was around 1.0900 to 1.0920 area, which has already been tested last week, leading to a nice rally. However, the rebound faded and we are now back to square one. The bulls will want to see a clear reversal pattern form around the currency levels if they are to maintain control of the long-term bullish trend.

 

The line in the sand is at 1.0833, the low from July. Any move below that level would nullify this year’s bullish trend because we will then have a lower low in the EUR/USD.

 

But clearly, the onus is on the bulls. They will need to show up and fast. Perhaps a potentially weaker US CPI could trigger the recovery on Thursday.

 

EURUSD analysis

 

Gold outlook: Metal still holding long-term levels

 

The renewed strength in bond yields amid all the policy tightening from major central banks have prevented gold from staging a clear breakout, with price action turning bearish ever since the metal hit a new record of $2081 in May. A monthly close above $2K still remains elusive for gold. With the breakdown of support levels such as $2000 and then $1980, the bears have got back some control.

gold outlook

But if you zoom out from the recent short-term price action, you will notice that the long-term technical levels on gold are holding, and the metal may push higher again in the not-too-distant future. The bulls must wait for a bullish signal, though, rather than pre-empt any moves as the recent price action has not been too convincing.

 

Still, it is important not to get too bearish until there is more evidence that the metal has indeed topped out. With the 200-day average sloping upwards, and gold holding its own above the key $1900 support level, gold investors would not be too bothered about the recent bearish price action.

 

In the short-term, bullish gold speculators would need to see the formation of a hammer-like candle to signal that the metal has bottomed out. Would that happen at some point this week, with the release of US CPI remains to be seen. But clearly US interest rates are at or near a peak. If gold were to fall big time, it should have done so by now. The fact that this hasn’t happened despite the Fed’s aggressive tightening, is perhaps a sign of strength.

 

 

USD/CAD technical analysis: Loonie hits 1.35 resistance

 

The USD/CAD rallied to 1.35 handle, after rising more than 115 pips on the session, extending its advance from last week. The USD/CAD was testing its bearish trend line around this key psychological level at the time of writing. With the US CPI due on Thursday, there is a possibility that rates may start to decline again from around the current levels. An improvement in risk appetite could certainly help. That being said, until and unless the bears return with a vengeance to cause a clear reversal in the trend, we wouldn’t entertain any trade ideas on the short side. Key support is now at 1.3385 to 1.3400 area, which had been strong resistance in the past. This is that area that the bulls must no defend following the breakout. Failure to do so would most likely trigger a sharp slide. Meanwhile, the next upside target is from here is just under 1.3570, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the base of the breakdown back in early June.

USD/CAD Outlook

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Tuesday Trade Ideas Forex EUR/USD USD/CAD Gold

Latest market news

View more
StoneX Bullion Report
Today 12:16 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 8, 2023
Today 12:07 PM
DAX Analysis: Stocks fall as risk off tone continues
Today 12:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
Today 09:54 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
Today 07:09 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD analysis: European Open – 8th August 2023
Today 04:57 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Tuesday articles

Close-up of market chart
S&P 500 analysis, Copper and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 1, 2023 04:51 PM
    Uptrend
    Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 25, 2023 04:22 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/JPY, DAX, FTSE and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 11, 2023 01:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.