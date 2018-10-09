European shares bounce back

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 9, 2018 6:09 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After days of declines the FTSE is back in the black with London miners and insurers leading the pack.

The index is moving very gingerly – up only 0.05% with the recovery hampered by the IMF cutting its growth forecast for the global economy. With the trade wars between China and the US not looking likely to abate any time soon, the IMF is not the only institution cutting its global growth expectations. Though the US-China trade tit-for-tat is currently everybody’s favourite culprit for everything related to global growth, separately from this conflict a number of emerging markets are struggling to maintain their rate of expansion.

Aviva shares perks up as CEO departs

The way Aviva phrased its explanation of its CEO’s surprise departure Tuesday was designed to not give away very much. “It is time for new leadership.” But one criticism that Wilson faced was that during the six years of his leadership at the company a broad restructuring programme failed to achieve results. Granted, this was happening against the background of an overall decline in the UK markets where the broader index fell 6% on the year against Aviva’s 8%. But there were also public relations fiascos like the one earlier this year when the company tried to cancel preference shares at face value rather than the much higher market value. The project initiated during Wilson’s stay at the helm ended up provoking shareholder ire, drawing scrutiny from the Financial Conduct Authority and costing the company £14 million in compensation.

Pound sliding again

Sterling is just about holding its ground against the euro but is sliding against the greenback as a spending survey shows yet more signs of softening consumer spending and more caution ahead of Brexit. After a good summer consumers spent less time and money shopping in September and spending grew at its slowest pace in a year except during the slump last April caused by a shift in Easter dates. It is too early for outright panic because spending is still increasing rather than shrinking, but against the background of a no Brexit deal scenario it is enough to keep the markets on their toes.


Related tags: US UK Brexit China

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
Today 01:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Yesterday 12:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
By:
Paul Walton
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
    Research
    Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
      Research
      Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 3, 2024 07:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.