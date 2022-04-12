European Open: USD/JPY eyes a near 20-year high ahead of US inflation

USD/JPY's epic rally has stalled just beneath the 2015 high, a break above which would see the pair trade at its highest level since June 2002.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 12, 2022 4:50 AM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -37.3 points (-0.5%) and currently trades at 7,447.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -385.58 points (-1.44%) and currently trades at 26,435.76
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -110.06 points (-0.52%) and currently trades at 21,098.24
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -1.66 points (-0.01%) and currently trades at 13,567.44

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -52 points (-0.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,566.31
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -44 points (-1.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,795.62
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -179 points (-1.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,013.78

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -135 points (-0.39%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -76 points (-0.54%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -21.75 points (-0.49%)

20220412futuresCIA

Asian markets tracked Wall Street lower, with the tech-focussed Nasdaq leading the declined. Futures markets for Europe and US are also lower as sentiment for equity traders appears fragile ahead of today’s inflation print and the long Easter weekend.

US CPI at 13:30 BST

Us inflation is the main event today and it is expected to rise from 7.9% y/y to 8.5% - its highest level since December 1981. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to rise to 6.6% from 6.4%. It’s not really about the level of inflation anymore as it has been well broadcast that CPI is hotter than hot. The big question is how long it takes to come back down and whether the Fed will tip the US into a recession in doing so. The recent inverted 10-2 yield curve suggest bond traders are forecasting a recession some time in 2023, even if the curve was only inverted for two days. Traders are pricing in an 82% chance of a 50-bps hike in May, and that is likely to increase with a another her hot print today.

126 is pivotal for USD/JPY over the near-term

20220412usdjpyCI

A clear beneficiary of widening yield differentials has been USD/JPY, which now hovers at its highest level since June 2015. A break above which could see the pair at a staggering 20-year high. The conditions for it to get this far have been ripe as policies for BOJ and the Fed aren’t even in the same room, let alone pointing the same way. Should CPI exceed expectations then USD/JPY might cut through 126 like a hot knife in butter. That said, we might see some profit taking if CPI slightly underwhelms as traders do have a habit of getting ahead of themselves before big numbers. But we don’t see a case for any sizeable pullback on USD/JPY given the extremely hawkish Fed paired being against the forever-dovish BOJ.

FTSE: Market Internals

20220412moversFTSEcia

FTSE 350: 4264.34 (-0.67%) 11 April 2022

  • 140 (39.89%) stocks advanced and 197 (56.13%) declined
  • 13 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 35.04% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 65.81% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 9.97% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 12.66% - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
  • + 6.86% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • + 3.71% - Easyjet PLC (EZJ.L)

Underperformers:

  • -6.69% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • -6.14% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • -4.99% - Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220412calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.