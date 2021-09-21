European Open Trudeau Re Elected Selling Pressures Subside

Justin Trudeau is on track to win a third term, although it remains unclear whether the Liberals can form a majority government.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 21, 2021 1:04 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 8.4 points (0.12%) and currently trades at 7,256.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -601.48 points (-1.97%) and currently trades at 29,898.57
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -193.73 points (-0.8%) and currently trades at 23,905.41

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 37 points (0.54%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,940.91
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13.5 points (0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,057.13
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 69 points (0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,201.06

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 169 points (0.5%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 43.25 points (0.29%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 15.75 points (0.36%)


Learn how to trade indices


Indices

Japan’s equity markets were underperformers as it was the first day back after a long weekend. The Nikkei fell around -2% and the TOPIX was down -1.8% as traders caught up with yesterday’s negative sentiment. Evergrande shares slipped a further -4%, although downside momentum is waning slightly as expectations are rising that Beijing will step in to calm market jitters, whether it be from a government restructure of the property developer or simply supporting markets.

The ASX 200 is on track for a minor gain after finding support around 7200 after a particularly volatile session yesterday. And we suspect it could be a similar pattern today on the FTSE.

Futures markets are pointing to a positive open, which paves the way for a ‘Turnaround Tuesday’. Whilst we do not anticipate a complete reversal of yesterday’s losses on Wall Street, we would urge caution being too bearish at these lows.


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 3999.41 (-0.86%) 20 September 2021

  • 61 (17.38%) stocks advanced and 284 (80.91%) declined
  • 5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 27 fell to new lows
  • 65.24% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 46.44% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 12.25% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

  • Outperformers:
  • + 11.16%   -  International Consolidated Airlines Group SA  (ICAG.L) 
  • + 6.15%   -  AstraZeneca PLC  (AZN.L) 
  • + 5.89%   -  SSP Group PLC  (SSPG.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -9.06%   -  Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC  (MONY.L) 
  • -9.01%   -  Reach PLC  (RCH.L) 
  • -8.37%   -  Prudential PLC  (PRU.L) 


Forex:

Justin Trudeau has been forecast to win the national vote in Canada, although it remains unclear whether the sitting PM will be able to form a majority or minority government. At the time of writing Liberals have taken 148 federal districts, so 22 short of the 170 required. Less than 24hrs ago it was a very close race, one he could just as easily lose than win. USD/CAD has pulled back from yesterday’s high and has dipped below 1.2800, with its next directional cue likely to come from whether Trudeau can form a majority (likely bearish for USD/CAD) or a minority government (likely bullish).

GBP/USD recouped about 0.1% of yesterday’s losses overnight, although this comes with little surprise as it had found support at the 200-day eMA and August low. And with little relevant news for cable overnight then profit taking / retracement seemed likely.

The New Zealand dollar was softer overnight after RBNZ’s Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby referenced 25 bps hikes in speech, which all but removed any expectations that they may go for a 50 bps hike at next month’s meeting. NZD/USD probed the 70c level as it touched a 3-week low yet continues to meander around its 200-day eMA.

However, perhaps traders need to look at the upside, in that RBNZ may be raising rates by 25bps next month, which is a lot more hawkish than other central banks. So it is a good time to revisit GBP/NZD for a potential bearish setup. Its decline from the August high was effectively in a straight line as part of an impulsive move, and the steady retracement of the past 2-weeks failed to reach the 38.2% Fibonacci level. Yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle therefor suggests the corrective high was seen at 1.9567 which itself was just below a broken trendline. Our bias remains bearish below 1.9567 and for a break of 1.9330 support on its way to 0.9200.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities:

WTI probed $70 yesterday yet closed above it after finding support at the 20-day eMA. If we can get a rally on Wall Street then its possible oil may try to drag itself up from tis low. $70 remains the pivotal level today, as a break beneath it opens up a run for $67.

Silver has fallen around -11% this month so far, although yesterday’s bearish candle was relatively small ad bears failed to test the November low which shows downside momentum is waning. Like gold, which closed above 1750 for a third straight day yesterday, today’s bias remains bullish above yesterday’s low as part of a corrective bounce.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities GBP WTI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Watching for hawkish overtones in the RBA minutes
Yesterday 11:32 PM
Gold hesitates at its ATH, USD drifting higher towards 105: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:35 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week - May 20, 2024
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Coiling Just Below Key 1.0900 Level
Yesterday 03:49 PM
EURUSD Outlook: FOMC Minutes and Flash PMI on the Horizon
Yesterday 03:36 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX set for a quiet start ahead of Fed minutes, NVDA earnings
Yesterday 01:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.