European Open: The DAX and FTSE 100 remain below resistance

Barring a notable spell of risk-on, I’m keeping an eye on potential bearish setups on the DAX and FTSE 100 whilst they remains below key resistance levels.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 5, 2022 6:39 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 34.4 points (0.52%) and currently trades at 6,647.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 268.07 points (1.03%) and currently trades at 26,049.74
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 54.25 points (0.25%) and currently trades at 21,884.60
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -51.31 points (-0.34%) and currently trades at 14,900.20

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 22 points (0.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,254.65
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 23 points (0.67%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,475.42
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 86 points (0.67%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,859.38

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 105 points (0.34%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 64.25 points (0.55%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 16 points (0.42%)

 

20220705futuresCI

 

FTSE 100 (Daily Chart):

The FTSE 100 broke above a Doji yesterday, which suggests a swing low is in place at 7100. Yet I’m a little sceptical this rally has legs due to the lack of volume over the past two days. Typically I would prefer to see above-average on a prospective swing low as it suggests a ‘change in hands’ between bulls and bears. Instead, the Doji and yesterday’s bullish candle had below average volume, with yesterday’s volume being the lowest trading volume this year.

Furthermore, 7300 resides overhead and prices remain beneath the 50 and 200-day eMA’s. Therefore I’m keen to explore bearish setups up to this resistance zone in anticipation of a swing high and eventual break beneath 7100.

20220705ftseCI

 

FTSE 350: 4002.19 (0.89%) 04 July 2022

  • 172 (49.14%) stocks advanced and 171 (48.86%) declined
  • 6 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 30 fell to new lows
  • 18% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 19.43% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 3.71% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 5.20% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)
  • + 4.41% - BP PLC (BP.L)
  • + 4.37% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

Underperformers:

  • -8.32% - Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)
  • -7.70% - Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)
  • -6.99% - Moonpig Group PLC (MOONM.L)

 

 

DAX (4-hour chart):

The DAX remains in an established downtrend and was the only major European index to trade lower yesterday. Its initial rally was capped by the weekly pivot point and a swing high has formed around 12,900, below the 20-bar eMA. A break beneath 12,735 assumes bearish continuation and our brings the 12,500 support zone into focus. A break above 12,915 invalidates the bearish bias.

20220705daxCI

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

Final service and composite PMI’s foe Europe are released this morning. The common theme has been a slowdown in growth for services and manufacturing, and whilst the final reports tend to be the least volatile, they could add further fuel to the bearish fire if they are downwardly revised by a large enough degree. There’s not in the way of US data today despite the end of a 3-day weekend, but it’s possible we can still get some volatility as traders catch up on events missed since Friday.

20220705calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Dax GER40 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 4, 2025 09:10 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 28, 2025 09:38 AM
      Congress building
      FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 20, 2025 11:10 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 16, 2025 09:27 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.