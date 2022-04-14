European Open: Singapore’s CB tightens policy, ECB unlikely to follow suit

The Singapore dollar made the baulk of currency moves overnight as the MAS tightened policy. We don’t expect the same level of excitement from the ECB.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 14, 2022 5:25 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 43.8 points (0.59%) and currently trades at 7,522.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 310.28 points (1.16%) and currently trades at 27,153.77
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 65.17 points (0.3%) and currently trades at 21,439.54
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 131.5 points (0.95%) and currently trades at 13,953.66

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 12.5 points (0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,593.30
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 16 points (0.43%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,843.96
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 62 points (0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,138.44

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 21 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 38 points (0.27%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 3.75 points (0.08%)

20220414futuresCIA

Asian equities continued to move higher for a second day ahead of a 4-day weekend for parts of the West. Given the long weekend traders may want to remain nimble as not to get caught up in what can sometimes be unpredictable news as large traders square up their books. With that said, sentiment appears buoyant with futures markets for European and US indices pointing to a firmer open.

Australia’s unemployment rate remained at 4% although headline employment growth missed the mark to rise just 17.9k, as part-time work fell by -59.5k. The Australian dollar is effectively flat against its major peers.

MAS are the latest bank to tighten policy

Singapore’s central bank tightened policy for the third time in the past six months today, by increasing the NEER (Nominal Effective Exchange Rate) and slightly increased the rate of appreciation of its policy band. It is the first time in a year the central bank has used both these tools as the same time. The Singapore dollar moved higher after the announcement and sent USD/SGD down around -0.6%, which is currently its most bearish session in two years.

ECB and TCMB up next

Turkey’s Central Bank announce their monetary policy decision at 12:00 BST, although we expect no fireworks since the central bank announced their plans for ‘liraization’. They have held rates at 14% for each meeting this year, which is a step in the right direction given they were cutting rates despite 30% inflation in Q4 last year.

And whilst inflationary pressures persist across Europe, don’t expect the ECB to act today either. At last month’s meeting they adjusted its bond purchases for Q2, and their plans for Q3 are yet to be revealed. today’s meeting is really about forward guidance and clarity for when bond purchases may actually stop, as rates cannot rise until bond purchases cease. OIS suggests a 25 bps hike by the end of the year has already been priced in.

ECB guide

Potential head and shoulders top on EUR/CAD

 

20220414eurcadCI

As we’re heading into the ECB meeting ahead of a 4-day weekend, there’s a decent chance we may not see any sustainable breakdown materialise today. In the event of a ‘non-event’, it we’ll keep an eye on the potential for the market to break key support next week, as a break beneath 1.3650 confirms a head and shoulders top on this timeframe and brings 1.3600 into focus.

FTSE: Market Internals

20220414moversFTSEcia

FTSE 350: 4242.5 (0.05%) 13 April 2022

  • 157 (44.73%) stocks advanced and 184 (52.42%) declined
  • 10 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 9 fell to new lows
  • 33.9% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 88.6% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 6.27% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.28% - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)
  • + 5.78% - Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG.L)
  • + 5.45% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)

Underperformers:

  • -11.65% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • -6.67% - Dr Martens PLC (DOCS.L)
  • -4.96% - Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST.L)

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220414calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas EUR/CAD ECB

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.