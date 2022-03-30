European Open: Several Central Bankers scheduled, USD/JPY in focus

Over the next few hours we have members of ECB, BOE and the Fed speaking. Separately, USD/JPY is hinting that a swing low could be approaching.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 30, 2022 7:07 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 50.2 points (0.67%) and currently trades at 7,514.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 338.3 points (0.97%) and currently trades at 35,294.19
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 309.9 points (1.41%) and currently trades at 22,237.53
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 332.34 points (2.48%) and currently trades at 13,722.07

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 1.5 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,538.75
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.28%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,991.18
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -48 points (-0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,772.33

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -53 points (-0.15%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -18.75 points (-0.12%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.15%)

20220330futuresCI

Asian markets were mostly higher overnight as they tracked the moves from Europe and the US. Japan’s share markets were in the red and the Nikkei 225 fell back to its 200-day eMA, after being unable to crack trend resistance on the daily chart. Futures markets are a touch lower ahead if the open, which is no surprise given their rally of late.

Commodity currencies strongest majors MTD

The Australian dollar is the leader of the pack, up 3.7% against the dollar compared with 2.9% for NZD and 1.5% on CAD. The Japanese yen was the strongest currency today, rising around 0.9% against the US dollar and helping USD/JPY pull back from arguably over-extended highs. Most of its gains were seen earlier into the session heading into the Tokyo fix, just one day ahead of the end of financial year for Japan. The yen also rose around 0.5-0.6% against commodity currencies. The US dollar extended yesterday’s losses slightly, as it seemingly lost its safe-haven appeal due to the peace talks. Outside the yen, volatility was capped with a lack of economic news released during the Asian session.

USD/JPY is currently flat for the week

20220330usdjpyCI

Despite its most volatile week since the pandemic, USD/JPY is effectively flat for the week and on track for a bearish pinbar. However, due to month and quarter-end flows, there’s a decent chance of volatility heading into Friday’s close.

It’s now within its second retracement day although today’s low stopped short of testing 121.0. Dare we say the low could be in for the day? Price action on the hourly chart appears to be corrective in nature, and the market is trying to form a base around the 200-bar eMA and monthly pivot point, within its bearish channel. Should it rebound then the upper trendline or area around 122.50 could targeted. A break above 122 could be taken as an early sign of a recovery (or at least a counter trend bounce over the near-term).

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220330moversFTSEci3

FTSE 350: 4238.07 (0.86%) 29 March 2022

  • 294 (83.76%) stocks advanced and 54 (15.38%) declined
  • 13 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 38.75% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 61.25% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 20.23% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 15.84% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • + 13.67% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • + 12.50% - TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

Underperformers:

  • -4.93% - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
  • -4.12% - Bellway PLC (BWY.L)
  • -3.91% - Energean PLC (ENOG.L)

Up Next (Times in GMT)

ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks at 08:00 GMT, whilst policy market Peter Zakimir gives a quarterly outlook at the same time, separate event. BOE’s Christopher Broadbent then speaks at 08:10. As for Fed members, Thomas Barkin and Esther George speak at 13:15 and 17:00 respectively.

Preliminary CPI data for Germany is at 12:00. The usual culprits were behind the rise in February, including supply chain bottlenecks and energy, and we’re not expecting those forces to simply disappear since this month’s report has to factor in the war in Ukraine.

Final reads for GDP, which includes the Core PCE read are released at 12:30 GMT. They’re unlikely to create the volatility generated from the initial report, unless we see (by some magic) that core PCE has dropped surprisingly.

20220330calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Today 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.