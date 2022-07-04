European Open: Gold holds above $1800 (for now)

Gold saw a false break of 1800 on Friday. The last time that happened in May, it marked a 6-week low.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 4, 2022 6:37 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 79 points (1.21%) and currently trades at 6,618.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 114.12 points (0.44%) and currently trades at 26,049.74
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -129.25 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 21,730.54
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -4.11 points (-0.03%) and currently trades at 14,889.78

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 49 points (0.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,217.65
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,461.31
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 54 points (0.42%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,867.03

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -183 points (-0.59%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -88.25 points (-0.76%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -25.75 points (-0.67%)

 

20220704futuresCI

 

China’s share markets were lower overnight on signs of rising covid cases in China. The ASX 200 rose around 1.5% with the ‘big four’ banks rising around 1.8% to 2.3% ahead of tomorrow’s RBA meeting, where they are expected to hike interest rates by 50-bp.

 

Volatility remained low across commodity and FX markets. And that could remain to be the case with the US on a public holiday. Copper prices traded in a tight range near last week’s 16-month low, USD/JPY is flat from the open but back above 135 after an initial move beneath it. Gold and silver are trading cautiously higher.

 

Gold (Daily Chart):

20220704goldCI

On Friday gold saw an initial break below $1800, only to see buyers step back in and reverse the days losses to close with a bullish pinbar at a key support level. We saw a similar move back in May which marked a swing low, so we’ll see if it has room to bounce over the near-term. From here we see the potential for a rise to the 1825 – 1830 area, but market positioning is not currently favourable for a strong rally. The reality is that managed funds and large speculators are increasing their short bets against gold, and if we see a close below $1800 then it could trigger another bout of selling.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220704movesFTSEci

FTSE 350: 3973.44 (-0.01%) 01 July 2022

  • 157 (44.86%) stocks advanced and 183 (52.29%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 45 fell to new lows
  • 18% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 80% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 3.14% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

  • Outperformers:
  • + 6.45% - discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)
  • + 6.00% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • + 5.96% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

     

    Underperformers:

  • -8.58% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)
  • -7.68% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
  • -7.13% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

German trade kicks off economic data at 07:00 BST. Swiss CPI data is then released at 07:30 – and worth keeping an eye on to see if it continues to beat expectations, as this piles on the pressure for the SNB (Swiss National Bank) to continue hiking rates. No top tier US data is released due to the 4th of July celebrations.

20220704calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Gold

Latest market news

View more
Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
Today 04:22 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
Today 01:33 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 6, 2025 09:07 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 4, 2025 09:10 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 28, 2025 09:38 AM
        Congress building
        FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 20, 2025 11:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.