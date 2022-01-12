European Open: Futures rise, US inflation in focus

A few words from Jerome Powell yesterday was all equity bulls needed to get a spring back in their step. But can they maintain that stride through today’s inflation data?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 12, 2022 5:29 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 44.9 points (0.61%) and currently trades at 7,435.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 541.44 points (1.92%) and currently trades at 28,763.94
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 502.09 points (2.12%) and currently trades at 24,241.15
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 75.86 points (0.49%) and currently trades at 15,423.04

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 40.5 points (0.55%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,531.87
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 34.5 points (0.81%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,316.04
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 93 points (0.58%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,034.81

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 36 points (0.1%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 0.5 points (0%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 3 points (0.06%)

20220112moversFOREXci

 

The positive lead from Wall Street was embraced across Asia overnight, with all major benchmarks across the region up from their opens. Jerome Powell was confident that the US economy could weather any storm from Omicron and Fed tightening. China’s inflation data was also softer than expected, which raises the prospects for further stimulus from Beijing following a slew of soft data in December which points to weak growth in Q4. The Hang Seng and Nikkei are top performers and rose around 2%. Futures markets are all in the green ahead of the open.

Perhaps this positive vibe can help lift the FTSE 100 above 7500 today. A bullish engulfing candle formed on the daily chart below that key level yesterday, and futures markets suggests it can open above it today. Next resistance is near the weekly and monthly R1 pivots around 7545, then onto 7600 or the upper trendline. Whichever comes first. Of course, US inflation is the key event today so if it comes in as strong as hoped (or feared) then it could just as easily knock the wind out of equity bulls. In which case, 7400 seems achievable for a downside target over the next couple of days.

 

FTSE 100 trading guide>

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220112moversFTSEci FTSE 350: 4264.93 (0.62%) 11 January 2022
  • 193 (54.83%) stocks advanced and 148 (42.05%) declined
  • 12 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 8 fell to new lows
  • 51.7% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 86.65% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 14.77% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 11.4% - Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
  • + 6.89% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • + 5.39% - Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

Underperformers:

  • -10.8% - Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)
  • -5.86% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)
  • -3.10% - TUI AG (TUIGn.DE)

 

GBP/JPY eyes October high

20220112gbpjpyCI

 

Guide to Pound sterling

 

Between the December low and January high, GBP/JPY has risen just under 6%. And that’s a relatively strong move in currency terms. The rally couldn’t quite reach the October high and has since pulled back, yet we note that 156 provided support ahead of yesterday’s bullish candle, and overnight trade is trying to break higher form its bull flag. Ultimately, we think this might be able to move to the October high, near the weekly and monthly R1 pivots. Given the confluence of resistance we suspect that level will hold initially. Our bias remains for a run to the October high whilst prices remain above the weekly pivot point at 156.54. A break below 156 warns of a correction.

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220112calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas Inflation GBP/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.