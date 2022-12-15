European Open: FTSE bulls eye 7600 - SNB, BOE and ECB up next

The bullish bias on the FTSE is holding up so far, and attention now moves over to central bank meetings with the SNB, BOE and ECB over a 7-hour period today.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 15, 2022 6:03 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -46.5 points (-0.64%) and currently trades at 7,204.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -115.89 points (-0.41%) and currently trades at 28,040.32
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -244.33 points (-1.24%) and currently trades at 19,429.12
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -14.46 points (-0.11%) and currently trades at 13,170.21

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,488.93
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,959.26
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -54 points (-0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,406.20

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 43 points (0.13%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -4 points (-0.03%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 3.75 points (0.09%)

 

20221215futuresCI

 

  • Asian equities tracked Wall Street lower following the Fed’s clear message that rates are going to be higher than previously thought.
  • Gold is turning to find some stability around 1900, with a lower trendline of a potential bearish pattern on the weekly chart also providing support.
  • WTI has also pulled back from yesterday’s 7-day high, although remains within the top third of yesterday’s range and seemingly happy above the 76.25 low.
  • Currency markets entered their usual retracement phases after an FOMC event, with volatility levels a shadow of their former selves. AUD/ISD is back below its 200-day EMA and GBP/USD and EUR/USD have pulled back from their cycle highs.

 

 

 

Amongst the currency majors we three central bank meetings just over a seven-hour period. The SNB (Swiss National Bank) kick off at 08:30 GMT followed by a press conference at 09:00 and they are expected to hike by 50bp. Things have clearly changed because traders were disappointed with their 75bp hike in September (100bp was expected) which resulted in its weakest day against the dollar in four months.

The BOE (Bank of England) are expected to hike rates by 50bp at 12:00 – and this is all but a given since inflation softened more than expected (and the first real sign that a peak may finally be here, even if it’s still early days). It

The ECB (European Central Bank) are then expected to hike by 50bp at 13:15.

 

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20221215ftse100ci

 

The long bias for the FTSE 100 is playing out quite well – although it came very close to invalidating the bias with an initial drive lower. However, by the day’s close we saw a double bottom at 7428 support with a bullish engulfing candle. A small inside day formed yesterday and its lower spike respected the 20-day EMA, so we’re looking for the trend to continue higher. Keep in mind that the weak lead form Wall Street could result with a gap lower today, but the bias remains bullish above the double bottom.

 

 

FTSE 350 market internals:

20221215moversFTSEci

 

FTSE 350: 4140.49 (0.66%) 14 December 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 1 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 5.12% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)
  • + 4.07% - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)
  • + 3.70% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.99% - TUI AG (TUIGn.DE)
  • -7.72% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • -6.87% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221215calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil FTSE SNB BOE ECB Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.